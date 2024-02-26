Subscribe
The transition to electric vehicles will be inevitable, not irreproachable
The EV future is still happening, despite a few bumps in the road
Feb 26
•
Matthew Sheffield
and
David Roberts
1:05:27
36
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines
Plus: Crazed right-winger Charlie Kirk fantasizes about kids watching beheadings
Feb 21
•
Matthew Sheffield
,
Lisa Curry
, and
Hemant Mehta
31:57
1
The decline of Black churches and independent media is impacting American politics
Local institutions fading away appears to be weakening some Black Americans' sense of shared struggle
Feb 19
•
Matthew Sheffield
1:06:38
Ezra Klein’s Plan For Replacing Joe Biden Is Bad 'West Wing’ Fan Fiction
Why are we even talking about this?
Published on The Play Typer Guy
•
Feb 18
Republicans and the impeachment about nothing
Plus: Disturbing polling showing MAGA's addiction to conspiracy theories
Feb 16
•
Matthew Sheffield
,
Kali Holloway
, and
Lisa Curry
1:03:21
1
Trump may want to be a dictator, but he'd be the GOP's dictator
While recent warnings about Trump's authoritarian ambitions are a positive development, Democrats also need to confront the reactionary social movement…
Feb 15
•
Jim Carroll
Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred
Plus: Republican National Committee in turmoil
Feb 14
•
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
46:04
Black Americans want something more from Democrats
Writer Stephen Robinson on why many black Americans are discontented with Joe Biden and his party
Feb 12
•
Matthew Sheffield
and
Stephen Robinson
1:14:05
8
Vince McMahon and Michael Rappaport deserve each other
Plus: 4chan makes an AI to put clothes on Instagram models
Feb 10
•
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
17:56
1
The Mormon tradition is a lot bigger than you may realize
A brief look at the contemporary history and politics of the Latter Day Saint Movement
Feb 9
•
Matthew Sheffield
and
Kali Holloway
35:36
1
Right-wing's sinister and misleading "civil war" talk gets some much-needed scrutiny
Political analyst Paul Waldman calls out the one-sided blood lust behind an idea too often viewed through a both-sides lens
Feb 7
•
Jim Carroll
5
Iowa Satanic Temple vows to use new GOP law
Plus: 'Sexy Jesus' painting causes controversy in Spain
Feb 7
•
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
35:52
3
