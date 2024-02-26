Flux

The transition to electric vehicles will be inevitable, not irreproachable
The EV future is still happening, despite a few bumps in the road
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
David Roberts
1:05:27
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines
Plus: Crazed right-winger Charlie Kirk fantasizes about kids watching beheadings
  
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
, and 
Hemant Mehta
31:57
The decline of Black churches and independent media is impacting American politics
Local institutions fading away appears to be weakening some Black Americans' sense of shared struggle
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:06:38
Ezra Klein’s Plan For Replacing Joe Biden Is Bad 'West Wing’ Fan Fiction
Why are we even talking about this?
Published on The Play Typer Guy  
Republicans and the impeachment about nothing
Plus: Disturbing polling showing MAGA's addiction to conspiracy theories
  
Matthew Sheffield
Kali Holloway
, and 
Lisa Curry
1:03:21
Trump may want to be a dictator, but he'd be the GOP's dictator
While recent warnings about Trump's authoritarian ambitions are a positive development, Democrats also need to confront the reactionary social movement…
  
Jim Carroll
Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred
Plus: Republican National Committee in turmoil
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
46:04
Black Americans want something more from Democrats
Writer Stephen Robinson on why many black Americans are discontented with Joe Biden and his party
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Stephen Robinson
1:14:05
Vince McMahon and Michael Rappaport deserve each other
Plus: 4chan makes an AI to put clothes on Instagram models
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
17:56
The Mormon tradition is a lot bigger than you may realize
A brief look at the contemporary history and politics of the Latter Day Saint Movement
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kali Holloway
35:36
Right-wing's sinister and misleading "civil war" talk gets some much-needed scrutiny
Political analyst Paul Waldman calls out the one-sided blood lust behind an idea too often viewed through a both-sides lens
  
Jim Carroll
Iowa Satanic Temple vows to use new GOP law
Plus: 'Sexy Jesus' painting causes controversy in Spain
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
35:52
