Stephen Wolfe during a Dec 18, 2023 appearance on BlazeTV. Photo via screenshot

By Kyle Mantyla

Stephen Wolfe, author of the book, “The Case for Christian Nationalism,” dedicated a recent episode of his podcast to discussing the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

During the program, Wolfe shared his hopes that a united right-wing movement will be able to exploit Kirk’s death to use the power of the government to suppress the left and impose its Christian nationalist worldview on the nation.

“I’m really hoping that the right will stay united for as long as it takes because we’ve identified that enemy,” Wolfe declared. “That enemy is the left and the left wants to destroy everything that’s good, true and beautiful. It is a deranged movement. It’s, as people say, it’s filled with people who are disgusting freaks who through their resentment want to pretty much recreate their resentment and their own self-hatred in the world. They’d rather live in filth and see their enemies oppressed and suppressed; that is the right or anything that is true and beautiful.”

After warning that the left is evil and dangerous because it wants to suppress the right, Wolfe then immediately pivoted to, without a hint of irony, proclaiming that the right must suppress the left.

“This is a moment where you can communicate to your kind of normie evangelical friends that the left actually is an evil presence and that through the force of law and through the Constitution, these things can be suppressed,” Wolfe declared. “Public universities receive public funding and so it should be dictated what [benefits the] public. ... If it’s a public university, you ought to support the virtues that the nation recognizes; virtues and not evil. So, there’s things that by law you ought to suppress. The left dominates the universities. They not only do not educate—they do not teach people what’s good, true, and beautiful—they actually inculcate the sort of thinking that would lead to the sort of people who would support the murdering of Charlie Kirk.”

“God is a god of justice, and he’s ordained powers such that justice would be enacted in society,” Wolfe added. “And, more than that, wickedness and unrighteousness would be suppressed, that the civil sword would be a terror to wickedness. That’s why God ordained civil power. And we have to kind of communicate that we can do that through our own heritage and traditions and constitutional order to suppress what is evil. That’s the whole purpose of government. That’s the purpose even of our government, even constitutionally; it is to suppress what is evil and to reward what is good. And so I think there’s a moment where we can communicate that.”

“This is not exploiting a moment,” Wolfe insisted. “People are jarred and there’s a call to conscience where you’re taken out and sort of transcending from the moment, from your immediate concerns and you begin to reflect on what we’ve become, where we’re at and what we need to do. And this is where you can say, ‘Look, justice, righteousness. We need to be a nation under God. We need to return to what we were at the founding and really [for] a century and a half throughout this country, which was to be a Christian republic.’ We need to return to that and restore the Christian politics that is to suppress evil. So, it’s a moment that we have that we can really try to communicate that to people.”

This article was first published by Right Wing Watch.