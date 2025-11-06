By Kyle Mantyla

Right Wing Watch

In the wake of Tucker Carlson’s softball interview with Hitler-loving racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, homophobic, Christian nationalist, fascist, white nationalist Nick Fuentes, a controversy erupted when Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts came rushing to Carlson’s defense while insisting that nobody on the right should be trying to “cancel” Fuentes.

Now Roberts is himself facing criticism for his defense of Carlson and, seemingly by extension, Fuentes. While Roberts is now trying to do damage control, Fuentes himself is gloating, saying on his program last night that Roberts’ position shows that those who follow Fuentes and share his views, known as groypers, are welcome at Heritage.

“Heritage Foundation is an institution,” Fuentes said. “If an institution says, ‘Tucker Carlson fans welcome,’ then that means that institution becomes a safe harbor and a springboard for people that are sympathetic to me and Tucker. At this point, what’s the difference? It’s a distinction without a difference. People that are sympathetic to us will go and they will work there as interns, as employees, as communications people, whatever, and they’ll get a resume, they’ll get a job, and then they’ll go and work in other places. They’ll work in the Trump administration, they’ll work in Congress, they’ll work in policy positions. And all of a sudden, you have people that agree with Tucker and agree with me, or agree with Tucker’s decision to talk to me, working in the corridors of power. And who knows, in 10 or 20 years, maybe at the highest levels.”

“What this signifies is that Heritage, the accreditation institution, the brain, the priestly class that promulgates the Republican dogma, if that institution says that groyperism is up for debate—it’s on the table, it’s not canceled, we should talk about the ideas, and we should defend the people that defend the groypers or talk to the groypers—it signifies that, one, that place is a safe harbor,” Fuentes celebrated. “So a groyper could go to work at Heritage and maybe feel welcome and comfortable and he won’t be fired. And you might have a groyper at Heritage who is going to be writing a policy paper about, who knows, foreign policy, education, immigration. They might be considered like an expert and maybe they’ll go on to be a legislative director for a senator, and they might be writing laws for the U.S. government. It’s conceivable.”

“If the president of Heritage says, ‘Tucker is in the Big Tent,’ then that means that Tucker and Nick Fuentes sympathizers are allowed to be employed at Heritage,” Fuentes continued. “And thus, they might be in the position to determine the dogma. They can write the doctrine.”

“Congratulations, guys, we have penetrated the outer wall,” Fuentes gloated. “The outer wall has crumbled.”

“We won the argument,” Fuentes declared. “We beat censorship. We beat cancel culture. Our ideas are mainstream. We won the debate. We won the hearts and minds of millions of young men, and they’re everywhere. Thirty to forty percent of the White House are groypers. You lost! Wilt Chamberlain, [Ben] Shapiro, Mark Levin, you lost. You lost the conversation. We won, and now we’re taking it to the next level. We graduated. Congratulations, everybody.”

Fuentes said that he had served as a “human battering ram” to “blow the door open” to the conservative political establishment and now groypers must rush in through the breach and take over those establishments.

“What happens next, now that we’re inside the building?” Fuentes asked, rhetorically. “Now we got to lock the shit down.”