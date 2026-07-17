By Jake Johnson

U.S. President Donald Trump reads from the teleprompter during an address to the nation, July 16, 2026. Photo via screenshot.

Four months out from the critical November midterms, President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address on Thursday night attempting to sow doubt about the integrity of US elections, repeating well-worn lies about the 2020 contest that he lost and claiming to have uncovered a sprawling Chinese plot to meddle in the voting process.

Trump, who has said his administration should “take over” US elections that are currently run by states, asserted in his speech that the American voting system was “left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen” by his political enemies and accused China of “illicit acquisition of 220 million US voter files” in an effort to undermine him. Trump’s speech coincided with the declassification of intelligence purportedly revealing China’s “sinister” scheme to disrupt US elections as well as attempts by “members of the Deep State” to “suppress and downplay” the scheme.

Experts and critics of the president said his speech cherrypicked intelligence agency findings to concoct a false, self-serving narrative about the vulnerability of US elections and the need for legislation such as the SAVE America Act, a voter suppression bill that Trump has obsessively worked to push through Congress.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said in a statement that Trump “selectively declassified intelligence to try to rewrite the history of an election he lost.”

“Even his own document release does not support his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. It confirms what we’ve long known: Foreign adversaries targeted our democracy, but there is no evidence they changed a single vote or altered the casting or counting of ballots,” said Krishnamoorthi. “President Trump lost the 2020 election fair and square. If he cared about election security, he wouldn’t be putting unqualified political loyalists in charge of our intelligence agencies or weakening the agencies responsible for protecting our elections from foreign threats.”

“Instead,” Krishnamoorthi added, “he’s reviving conspiracy theories about mail voting, pushing voter suppression, and laying the groundwork for an unprecedented federal takeover of our elections—all while ignoring the real challenges facing American families.”

During his speech, Trump lashed out at major TV news networks for declining to broadcast his speech live and in full, accusing media outlets of being “part of the plot” and calling for the “revocation” of NBC and ABC’s broadcast licenses.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called Trump’s threat “insane.”

“At a time when millions of Americans are finding it harder to pay for groceries, housing, and healthcare, when the climate crisis is causing record heatwaves and forest fires, Donald Trump felt it appropriate tonight to spew conspiracy theories about the 2020 election,” said Sanders. “Pathetically, in true authoritarian fashion, he even threatened to revoke the licenses of ABC and NBC because they would not cover his speech.”

“All of us, regardless of our political views, must stand together against this dangerous president who is seeking to undermine our Constitution and our basic freedoms,” Sanders added.

Trump’s address cited “raw intelligence” that he said shows an attempt by China “to manufacture illegal ballots” for former President Joe Biden. The president claimed, without evidence, that the intelligence was maliciously “buried by rogue bureaucrats.”

But, as The Washington Post observed, “raw intelligence reports are often wrong, incomplete, or contradictory, and spy agencies rely on judgments by expert analysts to vet and piece together the information to make conclusions with different levels of confidence.”

“Officials in 2020 disagreed about whether China wanted Trump to lose and about whether Beijing took any steps to undermine him—a controversy noted in a declassified 2021 report. That report described consensus on the conclusion that neither China nor any other foreign actors had tampered with any votes,” the Post noted. “The hundreds of pages of documents released online by the White House during Trump’s speech did not appear to support Trump’s contention that China interfered in the 2020 election to try to defeat him or that US intelligence officials deliberately hid information about Beijing’s intentions from him.”

Robert Weissman, co-president of the advocacy group Public Citizen, characterized Trump’s speech as an attempt to divert public attention from his administration’s “catastrophic policy failures and plummeting approval ratings.”

“Trump is waging an illegal, unconstitutional, and utterly pointless war that continues to put American and Iranian lives in jeopardy and drive up gas prices. Corporations are setting prices out of reach for people being paid too little,” said Weissman. “Trump rammed through tax cuts for the rich, paid for by cutting healthcare and food assistance for millions and millions of people. An out-of-control paramilitary force is kidnapping people off our streets and killing them at shocking rates. Trump’s delusional rantings tonight are a transparent effort to distract from these realities.”

Living United for Change in Arizona, a pro-democracy organization, warned that “Trump is trying to end our democracy in front of our very eyes.”

“Tonight Donald Trump stood before the nation and attempted to rewrite history, erase the will of the voters, and prepare the country for his next assault on American democracy,” the group said. “We must call this what it is. Donald Trump is laying the groundwork to dismantle our elections, overturn results he does not like, cancel the will of the people, and hold onto power by any means necessary.”

The article was first published by Common Dreams.