Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Theory of Change #001: Political scientist Matt Grossman on why state-level Republicans keep failing to cut government to the bone
0:00
-56:28

Theory of Change #001: Political scientist Matt Grossman on why state-level Republicans keep failing to cut government to the bone

Matthew Sheffield
Oct 6, 2019
Share

Republicans have taken control of dozens of state governments since the mid-1990s. But despite having complete authority in many state legislatures and governors’ mansions, GOP elected officials have not managed to accomplish much. That’s the argument of Red State Blues: How the Conservative Revolution Stalled in the States, a new book by Michigan State University political scientist professor Matt Grossmann.

He joins Theory of Change host Matthew Sheffield to discuss his survey of scores of academic studies (plus his own research) into why the state-level conservatives have been mostly unable to pursue large-scale change agendas. Also discussed are the few states where GOP governors succeeded at making big budget cuts, only to see them overturned post-haste, including at the hands of fellow Republicans.

What does all this mean for conservatives? And are there any implications for liberals or socialists? Join us as we discuss.

SUPPORT THE SHOW
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theorychange
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/discoverflux

If you're not able to support financially, please help us by subscribing and/or leaving a nice review on your favorite podcast app. Doing this helps other people find Theory of Change and our great guests. Thanks for your help!

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit theoryofchange.flux.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Lots of people want to change the world. But how does change happen? Join Matthew Sheffield and his guests as they explore larger trends and intersections in politics, religion, technology, and media.
Listen on
Substack App
YouTube
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Recent Episodes
1:05:27
The transition to electric vehicles will be inevitable, not irreproachable
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
David Roberts
1:06:38
The decline of Black churches and independent media is impacting American politics
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:14:05
Black Americans want something more from Democrats
46:24
Today’s disinformation economy was built on the lying techniques of Big Tobacco
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:19:16
The right-wing media landscape has been reshaped completely by Donald Trump
  
Matthew Sheffield
57:20
The ‘post left’ grift is as lucrative as it is unpersuasive
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:09:07
Democrats haven't realized they must do more than attack Donald Trump
52:54
Seeing the bigger picture of Moms for Liberty
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kelly Weill