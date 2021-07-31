Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Theory of Change #011: Pat Bagley on politics, Mormonism, and Utah
Matthew Sheffield
Pat Bagley has become a fixture in Utah politics and one of America’s best-known editorial cartoonists. In this episode of Theory of Change, he joins Matthew Sheffield to discuss how the LDS Mormon faith he was raised in has changed over his career and how it’s become much more similar to the Protestant evangelicalism it once despised.

They also discuss Bagley’s earlier career as a Mormon children’s author and how his attitudes toward the faith developed.

View Bagley’s Salt Lake Tribune archive or follow him on Twitter.



Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Lots of people want to change the world. But how does change happen? Join Matthew Sheffield and his guests as they explore larger trends and intersections in politics, religion, technology, and media.
