Theory of Change #044: Cory Doctorow on anti-trust and the original promise of the internet

It’s been almost 30 years since Mosaic, the first popular web browser was released in 1993. So much has changed, both technologically and socially, but what has the web wrought?

In its earliest days, the internet was seen as a tool that would democratize information and greatly expand our ability to share knowledge and expression. That certainly has happened to a large degree, but humanity’s power structures seem to have adapted to the web as well, for good and ill.

Thirty years after its emergence, was the web more of a technological revolution rather than a societal one? Have corporate monopolies and political extremists ruined the internet? And if so, what can the rest of us do about it? And what about cryptocurrencies? Are they a way to restore the zeitgeist of the early internet, or are they just another form of internet scam?

Joining us to discuss today is Cory Doctorow, he’s an author, activist, and journalist who blogs at Pluralistic.net. And he also works for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, that’s an organization that works to protect digital rights.

He’s written many books, both fiction and non-fiction. His most recent novel is Attack Surface, a story about a cybersecurity expert caught between her job and justice. His most recent non-fiction book is going to be coming out in September called Choke Point Capitalism, that’s a examination of how media monopolies are using their power to exploit content creators.

