Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Theory of Change #054: Brandon Bradford on America's masculinity crisis
0:00
-50:24

Theory of Change #054: Brandon Bradford on America's masculinity crisis

Matthew Sheffield
Jan 8, 2023
Share

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit theoryofchange.flux.community

One of the biggest social changes since the 1960s has been the empowerment of women to make personal choices, to control who they date, whether they’re married, and when or if they have children.

While society and popular culture aimed at women seem to have embraced many of these changes, the unfortunate reality is that popular culture aimed at men has not kept pace. Instead of encouraging adaptation and teaching new social and professional skills, cultural influencers who aim for the male media market have mostly been offering the same old advice—which simply doesn’t work in a world in which divorce is common and dating apps have made things easier but also more complicated.

Male friendship has also declined. A 2021 study from the Survey Center on American Life found that 15 of male respondents said they had no close friends. Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic played an important role in this, but there are other factors as well, such as pop culture that encourages men to avoid new friendships or discussing their feelings. As a result, many men have not been able to resolve these struggles. So-called “deaths of despair,” such as drug or alcohol overdoses and deliberate suicides are much higher among men than women.

Further compounding the negative situation has been the proliferation of “men’s rights” activists and other far-right political actors such as the “incel” movement who have been radicalizing millions of young men to blame others for their problems, instead of learning from mistakes or improving their outlook.

Is there a crisis of masculinity in America? In this episode, we’re featuring Brandon Bradford, he’s a political consultant who also serves as a men’s support group leader in his spare time.

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

The full transcript, audio, and video of this episode are available to subscribers. Please join today to get full access with Patreon or Substack.

The deep conversations we bring you about politics, religion, technology, and media take great time and care to produce. Your subscriptions make Theory of Change possible and we’re very grateful for your help.

If you would like to support the show but don’t want to subscribe, you can also send one-time donations via PayPal.

If you're not able to support financially, please help us by subscribing and/or leaving a nice review on Apple Podcasts. Doing this helps other people find Theory of Change and our great guests.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Theory of Change is hosted by Matthew Sheffield about larger trends and intersections of politics, religion, media, and technology. It's part of the Flux network, a new content community of podcasters and writers. Please visit us at flux.community to learn more and to tell us about what you're doing. We're constantly growing and learning from the great people we meet.

Theory of Change on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheoryChange

Matthew Sheffield on Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield

Matthew Sheffield on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mattsheffield

0 Comments
Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Lots of people want to change the world. But how does change happen? Join Matthew Sheffield and his guests as they explore larger trends and intersections in politics, religion, technology, and media.
Listen on
Substack App
YouTube
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Recent Episodes
1:05:27
The transition to electric vehicles will be inevitable, not irreproachable
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
David Roberts
1:06:38
The decline of Black churches and independent media is impacting American politics
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:14:05
Black Americans want something more from Democrats
46:24
Today’s disinformation economy was built on the lying techniques of Big Tobacco
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:19:16
The right-wing media landscape has been reshaped completely by Donald Trump
  
Matthew Sheffield
57:20
The ‘post left’ grift is as lucrative as it is unpersuasive
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:09:07
Democrats haven't realized they must do more than attack Donald Trump
52:54
Seeing the bigger picture of Moms for Liberty
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kelly Weill