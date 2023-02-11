Theory of Change #059: Douglas Rushkoff on the doomsday fantasies of billionaires

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit theoryofchange.flux.community





For a number of years, surveys from every pollster have found that most Americans think the country is going in the wrong direction. Surveys in other countries like the UK have found the same. And it doesn't matter which party or person is in charge.

We live in interesting times. And that's not a good thing.

In the past several episodes of Theory of Change, we've been talking about some of the technological and political movements that have led humanity to its current situation. I highly recommend checking those out first before you get to this episode.

And that's because our guest for this show argues that the problems we're facing aren't just caused by political groups, but by a set of ideas that is pre-political and actually animates people who don't think of themselves as political.

In this episode, we're featuring Douglas Rushkoff, he's the author of several books, including his latest, “Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires.” He’s also on Medium and hosts a podcast called Team Human.

