Theory of Change #061: Wajahat Ali on finding truce between religion and equality

This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit theoryofchange.flux.community





After neoliberalism took over the Democratic Party in the 1990s, American politics shrank. We were no longer debating what the government should do for us, or even if it should do anything at all, for the most part. Instead, our politics focused on who are we, especially in regards to the question of who is American?

Who are we and who do we want to be? These are questions that are old as time itself. Everywhere, as people discovered there were other people who lived next to them who thought differently about important topics such as religion, conflict has often been the result.

Unfortunately, even as American politics is opening up to people of more races and religions than before, many of these lingering resentments are still around.

Joining us in this episode to discuss some of this and how it impacted him is Wajahat Ali, he is a columnist with The Daily Beast and he is also more importantly for this conversation, the author of a book called “Go Back Where to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become an American,” which is just out in paperback.

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

In order to keep Theory of Change sustainable, the full audio, video, and transcript for this episode are available to subscribers only. The deep conversations we bring you about politics, religion, technology, and media take great time and care to produce. Your subscriptions make Theory of Change possible and we’re very grateful for your help. Please join today to get full access.

Substack:

https://theoryofchange.substack.com/

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/discoverflux

If you would like to support the show but don’t want to subscribe, you can also send one-time donations via PayPal:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theorychange

If you're not able to support financially, please help us by subscribing and/or leaving a nice review on Apple Podcasts. Doing this helps other people find Theory of Change and our great guests.

GUEST INFO

Wajahat Ali’s book:

https://wwnorton.com/books/go-back-to-where-you-came-from

On Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WajahatAli

ABOUT THE SHOW

Theory of Change is hosted by Matthew Sheffield about larger trends and intersections of politics, religion, media, and technology. It's part of the Flux network, a new content community of podcasters and writers. Please visit us at flux.community to learn more and to tell us about what you're doing. We're constantly growing and learning from the great people we meet.

Theory of Change on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheoryChange

Matthew Sheffield on Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield

Matthew Sheffield on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mattsheffield