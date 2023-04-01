Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Theory of Change #066: Simon Willison on technical and practical applications of ChatGPT and AI
0:00
-1:10:40

Theory of Change #066: Simon Willison on technical and practical applications of ChatGPT and AI

Matthew Sheffield
Apr 1, 2023
Share

Artificial intelligence is all over the news of late. People are using it to compose silly poems and making images of dogs driving cars. There’s also a lot of hype for the technology with some putative experts claiming we’re on the verge of sentient robots seeking to destroy us all. There are also a lot of naysayers who claim that the generative AIs that are out there like ChatGPT or Midjourney are nothing but toys and are just useless creators of junk.

The truth, however, is somewhere in-between all this. It is actually true that ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, or Microsoft’s Sydney function are not sentient at all. But they are incredibly useful. And a lot of people are already using them to do incredible things. In fact, even if these technologies never improve, they are already going to reshape the way we work, learn, and play.

Joining me today to discuss AI and its implications is Simon Willison, he is a technology researcher and programmer who does consulting work to help media companies parse and publish data. He’s also the co-creator of the Django, a Python programming framework.

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

This is a free episode of Theory of Change. But in order to keep the show sustainable, the full audio, video, and transcript for some episodes are available to subscribers only. The deep conversations we bring you about politics, religion, technology, and media take great time and care to produce. Your subscriptions make Theory of Change possible and we’re very grateful for your help.

Please join today to get full access with Patreon or Substack.

If you would like to support the show but don’t want to subscribe, you can also send one-time donations via PayPal.

If you're not able to support financially, please help us by subscribing and/or leaving a nice review on Apple Podcasts. Doing this helps other people find Theory of Change and our great guests.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Theory of Change is hosted by Matthew Sheffield about larger trends and intersections of politics, religion, media, and technology. It's part of the Flux network, a new content community of podcasters and writers. Please visit us at flux.community to learn more and to tell us about what you're doing. We're constantly growing and learning from the great people we meet.

Theory of Change on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheoryChange

Matthew Sheffield on Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield

Matthew Sheffield on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mattsheffield

 GUEST INFO

Simon Willison's official site

He's also on Twitter and Mastodon

You can get the full transcript of this episode with links to various topics and articles mentioned at Flux or via Substack.



This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit theoryofchange.flux.community/subscribe

0 Comments
Flux
Theory of Change Podcast With Matthew Sheffield
Lots of people want to change the world. But how does change happen? Join Matthew Sheffield and his guests as they explore larger trends and intersections in politics, religion, technology, and media.
Listen on
Substack App
YouTube
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Recent Episodes
1:05:27
The transition to electric vehicles will be inevitable, not irreproachable
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
David Roberts
1:06:38
The decline of Black churches and independent media is impacting American politics
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:14:05
Black Americans want something more from Democrats
46:24
Today’s disinformation economy was built on the lying techniques of Big Tobacco
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:19:16
The right-wing media landscape has been reshaped completely by Donald Trump
  
Matthew Sheffield
57:20
The ‘post left’ grift is as lucrative as it is unpersuasive
  
Matthew Sheffield
1:09:07
Democrats haven't realized they must do more than attack Donald Trump
52:54
Seeing the bigger picture of Moms for Liberty
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kelly Weill