Theory of Change #068: Timothy Shenk on what history can teach us about making political change

American politics is becoming increasingly destabilized by far right radicalism. But this escalation is actually the symptom of an even bigger problem: That our two major political parties have been stuck in a trench warfare system for decades.

It's been nearly 40 years since a presidential candidate won more than 55 percent of the national popular vote. It's been 51 years since someone had more than 60 percent.

In all this time, neither party has been able to create a mass movement for their ideas. Republicans haven't done so because they've openly embraced a minoritarian political strategy based on winning rural states with lots of religious White people. But Democrats haven't built a movement for progressive ideas either, and that's a critical mistake for people who ostensibly want to protect democracy.

So why have Democrats lost interest in mass movements and large coalitions? It's a very important question and one that the guest on today's show, Timothy Shenk, attempts to answer in his book, Realigners: Partisan Hacks, Political Visionaries, and the Struggle to Rule American Democracy.

EPISODE INFO

Access the full audio, video, and transcript of this episode on Flux or at the Theory of Change Substack.

Timothy Shenk's book: https://us.macmillan.com/books/9780374138004/realigners

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tim_Shenk

Dissent archive: https://www.dissentmagazine.org/author/timothyshenk

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

This is a free episode of Theory of Change. But in order to keep the show sustainable, the full audio, video, and transcript for some episodes are available to subscribers only. The deep conversations we bring you about politics, religion, technology, and media take great time and care to produce. Your subscriptions make Theory of Change possible and we’re very grateful for your help.

Please join today to get full access with Patreon or Substack.

If you would like to support the show but don’t want to subscribe, you can also send one-time donations via PayPal.

If you're not able to support financially, please help us by subscribing and/or leaving a nice review on Apple Podcasts. Doing this helps other people find Theory of Change and our great guests.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Theory of Change is hosted by Matthew Sheffield about larger trends and intersections of politics, religion, media, and technology. It's part of the Flux network, a new content community of podcasters and writers. Please visit us at flux.community to learn more and to tell us about what you're doing. We're constantly growing and learning from the great people we meet.

Theory of Change on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheoryChange

Matthew Sheffield on Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield

Matthew Sheffield on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mattsheffield





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit theoryofchange.flux.community/subscribe