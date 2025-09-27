‘Abundance’ is neoliberalism redux

Ezra Klein speaks to the camera during a recording of a podcast discussion with far-right commentator Ben Shapiro. Photo via screenshot.

Episode Summary

Whether it’s the SwiftBoat Veterans or Moms for Tyranny, right-wing groups are notorious for popping up overnight in American politics, but this past year saw something very unexpected, an organization and collection of people saying they support a politics of “abundance” headed by people who are often perceived as being on the leftward side of the political spectrum, writers Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein.

With its unhealthy obsession with bipartisanship, abundance politics is yet another example of pathological liberalism, but unfortunately, it’s worse than that. Scratch even a bit beneath the surface and you’ll realize that this endeavor is nothing more than neoliberalism rebranded—and paid for by the same reactionary billionaires who are bankrolling Donald Trump’s fascistic policies.

Even worse, far-right activists are using the “abundance” branding as an attempt to market policies that harm Americans and democracy. The guest list at the Abundance Conference in DC earlier in September made this clear, featuring a speaker calling for “deportation abundance,” a governor who banned fluoride in public water, and a talk from an advocate of Trump’s illegal “Alligator Alcatraz” immigrant prison.

Warmed-over libertarianism is not the answer to what ails America, but it is nonetheless the case that governments at the federal, state, and local levels are failing to serve the public in many ways. It’s too difficult to start businesses, it’s too difficult to receive public assistance, and it’s far too expensive to get college degrees.

Kate Willett, my guest on today’s episode, has done the hard work of digging into the funding and the origins of the Abundance movement. She’s also a standup comedian and the co-host of the Dystopia Now podcast.

This audio-only episode is for paid Flux subscribers only. You can subscribe to Theory of Change and other Flux podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, YouTube, Patreon, Substack, and elsewhere. Paid subscriptions are available only on Patreon and Substack.

Related Content

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

07:14 — Major ‘abundance’ figures and the perpetual influence of libertarianism

11:49 — Abundance is the libertarian attempt to re-brand neoliberalism

15:41 — Silicon Valley billionaires have rejected ‘small government’ approach

18:55 — The religious nature of techno-post-libertarianism

24:31 — Peter Thiel’s Antichrist obsession and René Girard

29:21 — ‘Dark Abundance,’ an explicit attempt to include fascism in the movement

39:24 — How corporate interests hijack positive YIMBY movements

43:43 — Building effective political coalitions

48:59 — Toward a fusionist left policies

Audio Transcript

The following is a machine-generated transcript of the audio that has not been proofed. It is provided for convenience purposes only.