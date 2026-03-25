Dobbs v. Jackson was just the beginning of the reactionary assault on women

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When the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade in 2022, some people thought of it as the anti-abortion movement having reached the finish line in its endeavors. But in reality, the Dobbs v. Jackson case was only just the beginning.

In the years since, not only has abortion been banned and severely restricted across more than a dozen states, many women have died from being denied hospital care by fearful doctors, even when they weren’t seeking an abortion.

In the years since, not only has abortion been banned and severely restricted across more than a dozen states, many women have died or have been seriously injured by being denied hospital care by fearful doctors, even if they were not even seeking an abortion.

Now senators and activists are trying to outlaw mifepristone, which is an early pregnancy abortion drug that has been tested and been on the market in a variety of countries around the world since 1988 and proven to be very safe. Unsurprisingly, however, far-right activists and politicians are saying that it’s unsafe, and so therefore they’re going to ban it.

The same religious zealots are also trying to advance on multiple other fronts by threatening contraception access, the rights of parents who want to teach progressive values to their children, and those who want to work with doctors on gender affirming care for their kids.

The good news, however, is that most of these policies are really unpopular. Americans don’t like them, and they’ve shown it at the ballot box, even in Republican states where measures to protect reproductive choice of consistently won in plebiscites.

There’s a lot going on here, and so today I wanted to talk about it with Susan Rinkunas. She’s a journalist and co-founder of Autonomy News. It’s a worker-owned publication that covers reproductive rights and healthcare.

Due to technical difficulties, this episode has a few audio glitches and does not feature a video version, but the audio transcript is below. Because of its length, some podcast apps and email programs may truncate it. Access the episode page to get the full text. You can subscribe to Theory of Change and other Flux podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, YouTube, Patreon, Substack, and elsewhere.

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Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

08:29 — Christian right activists using blatant lying against birth control to scare women

10:54 — The larger agenda is to remove legal rights for women, for both radical Christians and secular incels

18:11 — Right-wing men are increasingly obsessed with AI-generated women and sex robots

22:10 — Real women willing to parrot right-wing men have been part of Republican media for decades already

24:38 — Mar-a-Lago face and forced gender conformity

27:12 — Multiple women have now died after doctors refused to remove miscarried fetuses

29:39 — Reactionary Republicans are also trying to strip liberal parents of their rights, while elevating reactionary parents

34:00 — Democrats defending women isn’t just morally right, it’s good politics

Audio Transcript

MATTHEW SHEFFIELD: In the news as we’re recording this, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is introducing a bill that he wants to completely ban the early abortion drug mifepristone, ban it across the country, and he tried to do this last year, and he’s going for it again this year.

SUSAN RINKUNAS: Senator Josh Hawley is extremely mad about what he views as inaction from the Trump administration on restricting access to the abortion drug miry stone. and this is something that has angered the anti-abortion movement since the Dobbs decision in [00:04:00] 2022. Some people might be surprised to learn that the number abortions in the, number of abortions in the US has actually increased since the fall of Roe v Wade.

And part of that is because more people know about abortion pills, medication abortion, And people can now get the pills prescribed to them across state lines from doctors in eight states that have passed what are known as telemedicine shield laws. So if you are in Missouri lemme take that back. If you are in Mississippi, you can get abortion pills even though there’s a state ban.

If you are abortion pills, even though there’s a state ban. And josh Hawley is trying to shut that down by, and first he came after telehealth prescriptions of abortion pills. And that’s the bill you’re referring to last year that he introduced. And now he introduced a bill this week that would revoke entirely the approval of the drug from the year two thousands, such that not only could, not, could not only could people not get it prescribed to them and mailed to them, they could not go to a clinic and get handed the drug in person.

And I think it’s important at this juncture to bring up Josh’s wife, Erin, who is a litigator with the Christian Nationalist Law Firm Alliance, defending freedom. She’s representing the state of Louisiana, which is suing the FDA right now in federal court, trying to end telehealth prescriptions of this drug.

That case is ongoing and she and Josh are kind of a tag team here trying to do an inside outside strategy courts and then also Josh trying to work through Congress to ban this drug.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. And, of course they’re using fear basically lies about the safety of the drug, which has been around for decades and has been thoroughly tested around the world as safe.

RINKUNAS: Mifepristone is incredibly safe and effective for use in ending early pregnancies, and it’s been studied [00:06:00] in the US since the year 2000 when it was first approved and it was first approved in Europe in the late eighties.

So there’s so much data on this drug that it’s safe and it’s also safe to prescribe via telemedicine. We learned that during the COVID pandemic when people were having expanded access to help to telehealth and it hadn’t been previously allowed to get prescribed Mestone through telehealth in the us.

But, it’s an interesting collaboration that’s happening on the right, right now, because after Trump returned to office with the Project 2025 Playbook plopped in his lap, one of the organizations that served on the advisory board of Project 2025 is called the Ethics and Public Policy Center. And they published a, an analysis earlier this, not calling it a study because it was not peer reviewed. and this paper claims that this, the adverse event rate for Miry stone is much higher than what’s on the FDA label. It is complete crap. This, they, were looking at emergency room data without actually knowing if people had abortions or if they were prescribed mefa for other reasons, or let alone if people were even admitted to the hospital versus just coming to the ER with some bleeding and wanting to make sure that they were okay.

So people like Josh Holly have been boosting. Paper for an entire year trying to get the FDA to act and he extracted some concessions from the FDA Commissioner Marty McCarey got McCarey to say, oh yeah, we’re going to review the drug. Health HHS secretary, our FK Junior also said, yeah, we’re going to review the drug.

And they’ve been dragging their feet on it. Such that Bloomberg reported earlier this year that MCC reported that he wanted to. Delay this review until after the midterm elections.

We can talk about the strategy there, but the, overall point in response to your question is this drug is incredibly safe, but right wing actors are trying to push [00:08:00] bunk data out into the world to give the FDA a fake justification to end telemedicine restrictions or yank approval entirely.

And this data from the EPPC is not just being cited by Josh Hawley in congressional hearings, but it’s also being cited in litigation. That lawsuit filed by Alliance Defending Freedom. Josh Hawley’s wife Erin cites that paper and so do other lawsuits against the FDA.

Christian right activists using blatant lying against birth control to scare women

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. And this is a very common tactic that the Christian right has used to try to scare people about women’s reproductive medicine. And they do that also with birth control. Like they’re doing that very big now, they’re doing as you were, the analogy kind of a, pincher movement as well by like trying to fear monger to women that if you take birth control, it makes you crazy or it makes you fat, or various other imaginary things that they are trying to put forward. It makes you, masculine, whatever, et cetera.

And then, because I mean, the reality is that Dobbs versus Jackson was just the beginning of what these people want and they will come for birth control more explicitly. There’s no doubt about that.

RINKUNAS: It is absolutely true, and this is an interesting point where the conservative right and the MAHA right are coming together because in her confirmation hearing recently in general Casey Means was asked about past comments she made regarding birth control. She said it was a disrespect for life and she overemphasized health risks of hormonal birth control, the birth control pill, patch ring, these kinds of things.

And Patty Murray and other senators pressed her to clarify, are you saying you know more than the FDA, are you trying to say that birth control is unsafe? And Means [00:10:00] responded something to the effect of, I don’t think in this country people are really making informed choices because the, health system is so messed up that we don’t have time to do full informed consent with people.

So she’s trying to sound like she cares about women and women’s health. And this MAHA angle of like the medical system is so corrupt and they’re lying to you sort of thing.

But you could see that is a way to, sow skepticism about birth control. And then there’s other attacks from within and outside the administration. The Trump administration is about to let lapse a bunch of federal funding for family planning clinics. It’s called Title 10. It was signed into law by Ronald Reagan.

This used to be a bipartisan issue, but Politico just reported that the funding is set to run out on April 1st. And current grantees were supposed to get applications months ago on how to get the next batch of funding and it’s been crickets.

The larger agenda is to remove legal rights for women, for both radical Christians and secular incels

RINKUNAS: So there, there’s concern about that But then back to your larger point about how Dobbs was just the beginning people should remember that in his concurrence in that decision.

Justice Clarence Thomas said that the court should look at other quote, unquote substantive due process cases, which is cases where the Supreme Court said that people have a right to something, even though it’s not explicitly spelled out in the Constitution. And he listed as examples Griswold v Connecticut, which is the right for married couples to use birth control, Alvey Hodges, which is the case that legalized marriage equality nationwide. Obergefell v Hodges, which is the case that legalized marriage equality nationwide. So they’re not just coming after birth control, but they also are having this larger project of, trying to reify the nuclear family where it’s a Christian nuclear family of a straight man and a straight woman. If either of those people are closeted, like that’s not their problem.

It’s just this is how society should work in their view. A straight a man and a woman should get married and have children [00:12:00] and they will provide for their family and the government shouldn’t have to provide for them because they’ve got this family unit.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. That is the agenda. Absolutely. So there are multiple ways that these different factions of the Republican party are coming together. You mentioned medical conspiracy theories of MAHA. Ultimately it, it boils down to women are not people and don’t have the right to control their own bodies and or to exist in society as equals to men.

And so this is something that’s a unifier with both, the, Christian supremacists and also the incel types who feel like that women not being forced into getting with them is this terrible disaster. Like they, and some talk pretty blatantly frequently about, there should be assignment of women.

And there was this guy who was a economist at George Mason University. Os ostensibly libertarian but has his name’s Robin Hansen that, he’s written about and about the virtues of gentle silent rape. You remember that, one I mean, just this guy is absolutely sick.

But, he’s not religious. But, he is, he has this idea that, and he and so many others, that are not religious, but are still on the right, that women are not people.

RINKUNAS: What is such a through line, and as you said, it connects various factions of, of the movement. To incels, women are not people, or not humans, because they are, denying men sex. And they say feminism is bad because women can make their own money and live on their own and they don’t need men.

It’s certainly not men who are self hating and spending a lot of time on the internet rather than other people, and being someone that maybe women would want to talk to, but also, right, [00:14:00] the conservatives don’t think that women are people because the strongest anti-abortion position says that women or pregnant people should sacrifice their body for an embryo, for even a fertilized egg.

They, would say, you are the most valiant Christian or Catholic woman, if you, say, are diagnosed with cancer while you’re pregnant and you eshoo treatment. You want to give the fetus a chance to live. If you die, if you die, you are the most loyal to God. You are, giving that fetus a chance at life. And if that means your life ends, so be it.

So women and pregnant people are just a vessel to produce children and to satisfy and serve their husbands in a patriarchal family unit.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. And, the vessel word you use there, like, it’s not just a metaphor, like they literally mean it. That women are the receptacle of God to put the spirit into their body and grow, according to God’s will. And if the woman dies, well, that’s unfortunate, but you know what? That’s the highest thing that a woman could do is to die in childbirth.

You’re not like exaggerating, you’re not making this up. I come from a Mormon fundamentalist background, like far right, Christians absolutely belief this. And I think, and to be honest, like these beliefs are so nuts that people who haven’t been raised in them or people who haven’t researched them, if you don’t have direct exposure to it in some way, they’re so illogical and they’re so terrible that some people, they don’t even believe this is real.

Have you seen that, Susan, when you talk to people sometimes about, about the, research you’ve done?

RINKUNAS: So I know that there are people who always [00:16:00] think that the exceptions in abortion bans will protect them. Say if they’re miscarrying and miscarriages can be deadly. Childbirth can be deadly. Pregnancy is very dangerous. But if someone’s having a miscarriage and they develop an infection, they need to end that pregnancy in order to prevent things like septic shock and, other problems.

There are have been women all across this country who said, whether they are a Democrat or a Republican, they said, I understand why people oppose abortion, but I never thought it would affect my issue, because this was a miscarriage.

And this is the problem with anti-abortion laws. They have exceptions written into them, but those exceptions can often just be handcuffing doctors so that they can’t act until it’s too late. There have been women who have been sent to the ICU because they needed an abortion and the hospital wouldn’t give it to them, and by the time the hospital was ready to do it, they were already in organ failure, that kind of thing.

So I think that there’s been that aspect of disbelief that people think, even if they voted for Donald Trump or voted against an abortion ballot measure in their state, they’re like, oh, well I’ll be fine. because I’m not having an abortion. I’m having miscarriage treatment. It affects everyone. It comes for everyone.

I should point out that the logic of these bills, it’s not what every Christian person believes. And it also tramples on the rights of people who are non-religious or observe other religions.

There’s a lawsuit in Indiana where Jewish plaintiffs are challenging the state ban because in the Jewish religion, if an abortion is necessary to save the life of the woman, that is what the Jewish religion calls for, to save that person’s life.

Rather than that of an embryo or a fetus. So people actually won in Indiana an injunction last week saying that the ban cannot apply to people with sincerely held religious beliefs that conflict with the state’s abortion ban. So that’s like a way [00:18:00] into eventually overturning some bans. It doesn’t apply to you.

Just want to point out that? This far-right Christian view of abortion is impacting other people’s religious exercise.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah, that’s a good point.

Right-wing men are increasingly obsessed with AI-generated women and sex robots

SHEFFIELD: And just going back to this idea that women are, not people or don’t deserve full autonomy, we’re seeing this also in a different way outside of the bodily autonomy context in the news recently, we’ve seen this, enthusiasm for imaginary characters generated by ai systems.

And, most recently there’s a fake character named Jessica Foster that got a basically a million followers on Instagram posting as a fictional army officer who loves Donald Trump in pictures with him, and various soccer players and politicians, world leaders.

And then also it has an Only Fans account where you can, buy various porn video of this character or photos, I guess, is probably what it is. So a million people were interested in that. And then there was a enthusiasm at Barry Weiss’s Free Press website by this economist guy named Tyler Cowen for a AI generated character named Tilly Norwood.

Which I guess she had a, did you see that there? They released a video of this character, a music video.

RINKUNAS: I did not click on it. I saw it yesterday and people were

SHEFFIELD: I did not click it either.

RINKUNAS: an abomination, but yeah.

SHEFFIELD: For a lot of these incel minded men, they, want to replace women in society, like, and, they fantasize often publicly about I can’t wait until the days of sex bots, I can’t wait. And Tyler Cowen, who is a George Mason University economics professor, he said that Tilly Norwood was his favorite actress. And if you wanted to see a virgin on screen, this is [00:20:00] the place, the movie you should be watching. So like, they’re literally trying to replace women.

RINKUNAS: Right. And I mean this is not new, it’s just escalated with technology, right? There have been sex dolls forever, and other various items in that space. But now with technology, it seems as though men who have a hard time engaging with women who view them as they do, as the United States has lurched to the right in terms of laws at the federal level, it seems like instead of reassessing their own views and maybe that women deserve human rights. And it’s understandable for women to feel that way. They are glomming on to AI generated versions of women that they can fully control. That have their views and terms of this conservative military member who loves Donald Trump, Jessica Foster.

And it’s unsurprising to me that she’s a thin white woman with large breasts, right? This is somebody designed her to get many followers. And also it’s not clear to me who is behind the channel. I mean, it might not even be a woman who’s taking money, like this could just be, this could be another man who is trying to dupe conservative men out of their money.

But regardless, if and when we get to a point where there are actual sex robots as opposed to just these AI avatars that people are so excited about on certain spaces of the internet, that’s just going to make things worse because men will, won’t feel like they have to engage with women who have different views than they do. It’s going to make this male loneliness epidemic that we hear so much about, even worse.

Eventually if you are the type of man who a woman wants to reproduce with in the year of our Lord 2026 and, going, forward, that would not be the type of man who is [00:22:00] interested in Jessica Foster or a sex robot. So maybe there will be some natural selection there. It’s just how long will that take to kind of make society better?

Real women willing to parrot right-wing men have been part of Republican media for decades already

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. That’s a fair point. But it’s also that, as you were saying, that these fictional women that are being depicted, besides that they are conventionally attractive, is that they’re completely controllable. They just parrot back the things that that their creators or their audience wants them to say. But in that regard, they’re actually not that different from the conservative female pundit industry as well, which, there’s a number of women who have, come forward and said while I was working as a conservative pundit, I could never really say what I thought.

Because all they ever wanted me to do was agree with them, to be the woman to launder their opinions. Kind of in the same way that Candace Owens as both a woman and a black person, is she’s, doubly relevant to them in that regard, not just as a token, but as a cipher for, what they’re trying to do.

RINKUNAS: Yes. And it’s interesting that you bring up conservative pundits, because Jessica Foster kind of looks like she could be on Fox News as a talking head, like a Kaylee McEnany type who is, and Kaylee is still on Fox.

For people who were in the first Trump administration, so someone from the first Trump administration, Alyssa Farer Griffin did leave that environment and is now on the view, if I’m not mistaken. So she, she did leave that explicitly right wing environment, although she is on the view as kind of a conservative voice.

So, but it is, interesting to see the, pundits and how they change their appearance and change what they say, and I think that some conservative men just assume that this is what [00:24:00] their home life should look like, that their wives should say the same things. And it’s something that groups like the Heritage Foundation really want to change in the United States.

They want more people to get married young, have babies, stay married and vote conservative. So it’s, an interesting interplay between yes, the pundit class and these like AI generated people. And even AI avatars on Twitter. I think people were asking Grok to make them women who would respond to them online.

SHEFFIELD: Oh God, I didn’t see that, but I’m not surprised.

Mar-a-Lago face and forced gender conformity

SHEFFIELD: And related to that is that there’s another trend of what people often are calling Mar-a-Lago face, which is people, most prominently, Kristi Noem getting a lot of plastic surgery or hair extensions to alter their appearance significantly to be look like somebody who, goes to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

And the weird, terrible irony of it is that if they’re basically stealing the aesthetic of kind of the nineties, two thousands porn star while also simultaneously trying to criminalize porn. So it’s very weird, I have to say.

RINKUNAS: It is extremely weird and yeah, it’s, women drastically changing their faces with surgery or lots of fillers or both and tons of hair dye and, spray tans and all of these things to evoke a sex worker aesthetic and really telling that the people who are propelling the conservative movement right now from the Heritage Foundation and, other people do want to ban pornography, they think it’s, a stain on American society. And to me, sometimes it does feel like Mar-a-Lago face is [00:26:00] a way to have men get their own sex worker at home. If this is the trend, right? If this is the ideal beauty standard in MAGA.

And that’s upsetting in a number of ways because it treats women as property and again, takes agency away from women and supposes that they’re just there to please and serve their husband.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. Well, and we should say of course, that women who do want to get plastic surgery for their own desires or their own opinions, that’s, that is just fine if they want to do that. Everybody has the right to control what their appearance looks like, and more power to ‘em if they can afford it, right?

So, but yeah, this is an idea of forced conformity. And as you were saying, it’s the female servant,

RINKUNAS: Forced conformity in service of an ideology. I would be really surprised if any of these women who have Mar-a-Lago faced themselves did it because they actually like that look, as opposed to wanting access to these spaces and maybe access to some of these power brokers. Some people might like that look, but I, would venture that this is more about proximity to power than in fact loving yourself.

Multiple women have now died after doctors refused to remove miscarried fetuses

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. Yeah. Probably. And going back to the idea though of the woman as the servant and, the miscarriages, like this, it’s not an exaggeration that, that women have died because of miscarriages that the hospitals were afraid to treat them or afraid to, give them, even to just take out. A fetus that had died and wasn’t even alive, and they wouldn’t do it. And multiple women now died.

RINKUNAS: So devastating. And there are multiple women who have died, but there are also women who have experienced life-threatening complications and have come close to dying. There stats about maternal mortality show that for every person who dies, there are several more who come close to dying, and they have to live with [00:28:00] that potential disability from what they experienced, and, also the huge medical bills, right? The healthcare not accessible. So it’s devastating from that perspective.

But I also want to note that if in this conservative worldview, women are property and their, job is to produce more children, we will see more. And we have seen, but we will see an escalation and people being prosecuted for miscarriage and stillbirth because their pregnancy did not produce a live birth.

And in a world where there are abortion bans and this stigmatization of women who might not want to be pregnant, the state and local officials will treat miscarriages and stills as suspicious and wonder if people did anything.

Or if, if they had thoughts about not wanting to be pregnant and verbalized it to someone. In a text message that could be used as evidence against them in a trial. Someone had horrible morning sickness and they’re like, oh God, like, I wish I wasn’t pregnant. This is not hyperbolic.

There are actually, there was a case of a woman who was prosecuted and for losing her pregnancy and the state went through her messages and she, if I recall correctly, did in fact Google abortion. Never got an abortion, but they used this information in a case against her. She has been granted a, retrial, but this is happening now.

People have been prosecuted for their pregnancy outcomes before the Dobbs decision, but it’s just going to ramp up, especially as state lawmakers are pushing for fetal personhood language in their bills.

SHEFFIELD: Oh yeah. Yeah, absolutely.

Reactionary Republicans are also trying to strip liberal parents of their rights, while making far-right parents be able to supercede communities

SHEFFIELD: The other thing also, besides controlling women and removing agency and civil rights from women the, far right Republicans, they want to have to give parents total control over their children’s lives and remove any concept of, teen agency for them or [00:30:00] privacy at, but at the same time also stopping parents who do support their children from them having rights.

Can you talk about that scenario and, what that means specifically for some of the cases here?

RINKUNAS: Yes. Litigation that has reached the Supreme Court has basically found that parents have a right to direct the upbringing of their children. If they are far right, conservative in their views, and if they have views that de deviate from conservative goals, then they do not have an absolute right to raise their children as they see fit. We’ve long seen this with abortion rights.

Young people should be able to get an abortion if they want to. And many of them do involve their parents, but some people can’t, because they, or abuse all kinds of things. So, a conservative position is that people need something like judicial bypass.

They would have to go before a judge in order to get abortion care. And so we have seen the rights of parents overridden in states in that regard and the rights of young people, but now we’re seeing it in the gender affirming care context as well. As you and your viewers might know, the Supreme Court did uphold a ban on gender affirming care for trans children in Tennessee last year.

And the Supreme Court basically said, states have a right to pass these laws. They didn’t say sorry for their parents, they’re outta luck. But that was the implication, right? States have a right to pass these laws, and they’re just regulating medical care. Meanwhile parents of a young person in Tennessee tried to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on either they had a parental right to direct their child’s medical care in the state, and, the Supreme Court did not agree to hear that aspect of the case.

They’re just like, we’re not, talking about parental rights here. This is really fascinating because there’s a movement now led by a bunch of legal or organizations including Alliance Defending Freedom, which we talked about, and here in this case the Thomas Moore Society, which also [00:32:00] oppose opposes abortion.

They are suing over a law in California that bans public schools from outing trans students to their parents. So what that means is if a student comes to a teacher or a guidance counselor and says my name’s. My birth name is Susan, but I am non-binary and I want to go by Sean and my parents can’t know because they’re extremely heart rate conservative and they throw me outta the house.

The law in California said that they do not have to tell the parents, conservative parents sued, and the Supreme Court stepped in on, or the shadow docket. There was no hearing before the nine justices, but the Supreme Court said, oh, that law is unconstitutional. Parents have a right to direct the upbringing of their children.

So this is what we talked about just a minute ago, you have a right to direct your child’s medical care, everything, but only if you’re going to do it in a way that aligns with the viewpoint of the far right conservative movement. There is no redress at this juncture with this captured six three Supreme Court for parents who would affirm their transgender child. And that’s, that goes to children being treated as property as well, right? It’s not just, it’s not just women, but children are the property of parents to decide how they will be raised. But again, only if they have far right views.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. Well it’s like their viewpoint on free speech as well. Like they want, everyone has the right to free speech as long as you agree with Republicans.

RINKUNAS: That’s, we remember some of the first acts of the Trump administration in 2025 we’re arresting pro-Palestinian demonstrators on college campuses. Well do arresting, I mean, they were arrest, they were detained by immigration, they were targeting them for immigration enforcement. So that was based on their viewpoint, and that is explicitly banned under the First Amendment. But, hey, the First Amendment apparently doesn’t apply to [00:34:00] progressives.

Despite the unpopularity of the far-right social agenda, some people are still telling Democrats not to oppose it vigorously

SHEFFIELD: The other unfortunate thing to see in all of this though is that as the Republican party is dedicating itself to attacking bodily autonomy and reproductive care that the Democratic party is seeing some really bad advice from people saying that, well, you should just dial this back. Because getting too into defending abortion access, that’s a losing proposition. And, it’s, I mean, and it’s just wrong on so many levels, but I want to hear your take first.

RINKUNAS: Wrongheaded

Wrongheaded people who think that because Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump, that means that abortion is not a winning issue. And the truth of the matter is that it just, people care about it deeply. It just wasn’t the top issue, people were voting on the economy and then people were probably also voting on racism and wanting mass deportations now.

But they should not read that and think that it doesn’t matter. And in fact, on Election Day in 2024, multiple ballot measures passed in states codifying reproductive freedom, including in states where Donald Trump won. So that is a popular issue, and it may be so popular that having those ballot measures allowed people to split their vote and say, I want legal abortion in Missouri, and I want President Donald Trump, even though he could probably ban abortion, he told me that he won’t, and they believed him.

So that happened in a number of states, including, I mean, Arizona went the same way. Trump, won all seven swing states and a bunch of, a bunch of those states, including Arizona, had ballot measures. So that is just a fact that we, on the, Democratic side, did let people split their votes.

But I want to also address pundits like Ezra Klein saying that Democrats need to embrace anti-abortion Democrats in order to win in [00:36:00] red states like Missouri or Nebraska, what have you. I just think it is ignoring all recent history about how Democrats allowing anti-abortion lawmakers into the fold has blocked protections for anyone who could get pregnant for trans and, queer people.

That was something Ezra Klein also said, that Democrats failed to protect trans people because they didn’t win in 2024. Well, actually in my view, they failed to protect trans people and women who could get pregnant by not passing federal legislation when they had the power under President Joe Biden, and maybe even abortion legislation under Barack Obama.

And some of the reasons they couldn’t do that are because of conservative Democrats in the fold, like Joe Manchin and Kiersten Sinema, who I think we can now call a conservative Democrat. She left the party. She, became an independent.

And these are people who had a D behind their name for most of their tenure, but they did not support taking the steps necessary to protect people’s human rights and bodily autonomy. They would not reform the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

And Joe Biden supported a carve out on the filibuster for that bill and also for a federal bill to codify Roe v. Wade. These senators Manchin and Sinema were to the right of Joe Biden on that issue.

So when I hear people like Ezra Klein say we should have anti-abortion Democrats running in red states. I think it’s idiotic. And Democrats capitulating to the right, to the far right has not helped us win. Democrats need to be fighting and telling people what they stand for, rather than saying, you know they have a point on abortion.

Like, we’re not going to gain power by shrinking into a shrub like Homer Simpson. We’re only going to gain power in this environment when the Senate map is stacked against us if people say, you know what? I [00:38:00] disagree with James Talarico on his stance on abortion, but I really respect the guy and he seems like he’d be a good dude to, to, represent me, that kind of thing.

Like voters at this point. People who are authentic, not people who are triangulating and giving into right wing talking points. If they want someone who opposes abortion, they’ll just vote for a republican.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah. Yeah, and, I think it’s, also great to be able to wrap this issue into the larger issue of, personal autonomy. And that, so Republicans have had this for decades, had an advantage on the freedom question that they’ve branded themselves as the party of freedom. But in fact, of course, this is the party that wants to ban books from your public library, ban, adults from reading books in your public library wants to ban what type of healthcare you can receive, wants to ban, what things you can look at on the internet. So like this is a broadly anti-free party that wants to transfer the money in the economy to billionaires so that they can have all the freedom and the rest of us can just have a slave labor existence if we’re lucky.

And that’s a really powerful argument for what we’re talking about here, and that’s what the party should be doing instead of trying to do this little piecemeal concession stuff. perhaps there’s some argument to be said, well, this is, one particular slice of an issue like abortion, right?

Because most people, that’s not something that directly affects them. But on the other hand, if you can show, well, this is the larger agenda at work here and it’s anti-freedom and it’s anti. personal control over your own life, then that makes sense for everyone. There. There is not one area of your life that these people do not want to restrict.

RINKUNAS: It’s so correct. They do want to control [00:40:00] every aspect of your life. And you mentioned books you mentioned shuttling money to billionaires and so that you are accepting their conditions. Speaking of which, Republicans do not support the freedom to organize a labor union, right? They say that they support personal freedoms and economic success, but they’re trying to control every aspect of people’s lives, yeah. How much money they can make, what they can do with their bodies, who they can love, right? They want to overturn same sex marriage. It’s, they want to change what people learn in public school, let alone the book bans. I mean, states are now trying to put 10 commandments in the schools and send public money to religious charter schools.

Like we have church state separation in this country. And yet the Republican party talks about freedom, freedom, freedom, when they are in fact like putting us all in a prison.

SHEFFIELD: The freedom to obey them, basically.

RINKUNAS: That’s correct.

SHEFFIELD: if there is a bright spot in all of this terrible legislation and, judicial rulings, it is that I think the fiction that these far right Republicans built up over the decades about their agenda and about what they want. It’s, not tenable anymore to people who pay even a small amount of attention.

And, we’re seeing that I think very prominently with regard to young women. So, 18 to women, 18 to 29. Since Donald Trump took over the Republican party in 2016, you know, there has been a, dramatic shift toward the Democratic party among young women and to a degree that has historically quite un unparalleled.

But yeah, the reality is that younger women seem to be waking up the majority at least. And there’s not as many as I would like, but it’s a lot better than it used to be.

RINKUNAS: I view that people are waking up. Obviously it’s unfortunate that it takes such horrors [00:42:00] as people dying from denied abortions or people being thrown into what are effectively concentration camps because of the country they were born in. I think that, yeah, the polling shows that this administration is deeply unpopular on so many fronts. Including the economy and immigration.

And they have been trying to avoid abortion this thus far. And I think they know, I think they’re doing that because they know it would be so unpopular to put federal restrictions on at this point when we already have the state bans. So the Trump administration knows they’re in trouble because they’re losing voters.

And that is why we’re also seeing them trying to do things like, restrict voting through the Save America Act and, doing these raids in Fulton County, Georgia, I believe. They’re trying to get voter data from lots of states and it’s really alarming.

So I think there’s absolutely hope in, terms of winning the house in the midterms and getting subpoena power and blocking legislation from passing. I do worry about, voter suppression and these kinds of things because the Trump administration knows they’re so unpopular that they have to cheat to win.

And of course, that’s what Trump says about Democrats, but everything he says is projection. So he says the Democrats have to cheat to win while he’s trying to cheat to win

SHEFFIELD: Yeah, Yeah. absolutely. And, and, that’s where I think the, audience actually can be really helpful for people. The people out there, hey guys, if you tell the people in your lives about what’s going on and especially, telling them what’s at stake, whether they are somebody who could get pregnant or not, like, that’s not relevant, because they know somebody who can, chances are.

There’s a lot at stake. and having somebody who’s a, podcaster, a pundit [00:44:00] on tV telling them, well, this is, what’s going on. it doesn’t mean as much to it. Just like a normie person who doesn’t pay attention to politics having a, professional, and tell them that. But if it’s their friend or their family member who says, no, this is real and this matters to you or matters to me that means a lot. And so I, I would definitely encourage people to, to think about it in that way.

RINKUNAS: Absolutely. And I think, yeah, it applies to people whether they could become pregnant or not, because the things that this administration is doing could attack all kinds of medical care, And we should be really worried about RFK remaining in that role and not having much oversight in terms of what he’s going to do to vaccines.

I mean, we’re already seeing rampant measles outbreaks, And that affects everyone, right? That’s, you just go out in the world and you could get exposed to measles. So, we don’t want idea ideologues being able to control our medical care and that, that’s just like, that’s the, medical aspect of it.

Obviously, we don’t want people suppressing our speech or ma goons on the street, throwing people into vans. Like all of that stuff could affect anyone, but I think if there’s people who don’t think attacks on abortion will apply to them, it’s, a attacks on medical care writ large that are coming.

SHEFFIELD: Yeah, that is the larger agenda for sure. Absolutely. Alright. Well, this has been a great discussion, Susan. If people want to keep up with what you are doing what’s your advice for that?

RINKUNAS: I would say check out Autonomy News. It’s the worker owned outlet I co-founded with another reporter, Garnet Henderson. We are a paywall free publication on Ghost, so you can check us out at autonomynews.co. And I’m most active on Bluesky, but I am on most social media platforms with the handle at [00:46:00] SusanRinkunas.

SHEFFIELD: Okay.

Sounds good. Going to have your here.

RINKUNAS: Thanks for having me.