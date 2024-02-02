After losing abortion ballot initiatives, Republicans are trying to block them in several states

Headlines

00:00 — New research estimates more than 60,000 rape victims have been forced to carry pregnancies in red states

06:09 — After losing every abortion access ballot initiative, Republicans are trying to ban them in several states

11:22 — Right wing media spent 50 years telling their audiences they were going to be killed by the libs, the followers now believe it

16:35 — Automotive industry in turmoil as demand for electric vehicles has stalled

24:07 — Senate Republicans pressured by Trump and others in far right to reject any sort of immigration deal

29:19 — MAGA influencers are raging against Taylor Swift, a reversal of their former love of the singer, but is it all fake?

Join the Conversation

Matt

https://twitter.com/mattsheffield

https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield

https://www.threads.net/@realmattsheffield

https://bsky.app/profile/matthew.flux.community

Kali

https://twitter.com/kalihollowayftw

STJH on Twitter

https://twitter.com/stjh_pod

Theme Song

Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit”

Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway

Music by Jeremy Wimmer

Cover photo: Over 10,000 abortion rights protesters marched on the Minnesota Capitol to demand that abortion remain legal in Minnesota and to protest a recent US Supreme court decision that effectively made abortion illegal in many states. July 27, 2022. Credit: Fibonacci Blue