After losing abortion ballot initiatives, Republicans are trying to block them in several states
Plus: Demand for electric vehicles is declining
Matthew Sheffield
and
Kali Holloway
Feb 2, 2024
Headlines

00:00 — New research estimates more than 60,000 rape victims have been forced to carry pregnancies in red states

06:09 — After losing every abortion access ballot initiative, Republicans are trying to ban them in several states

11:22 — Right wing media spent 50 years telling their audiences they were going to be killed by the libs, the followers now believe it

16:35 — Automotive industry in turmoil as demand for electric vehicles has stalled

24:07 — Senate Republicans pressured by Trump and others in far right to reject any sort of immigration deal

29:19 — MAGA influencers are raging against Taylor Swift, a reversal of their former love of the singer, but is it all fake?

Theme Song

Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit

Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway

Music by Jeremy Wimmer

Cover photo: Over 10,000 abortion rights protesters marched on the Minnesota Capitol to demand that abortion remain legal in Minnesota and to protest a recent US Supreme court decision that effectively made abortion illegal in many states. July 27, 2022. Credit: Fibonacci Blue

So This Just Happened is a podcast focusing on the people behind the news, with a particular emphasis on stories about identities. Co-hosted by Matthew Sheffield and Kali Holloway. New free episodes drop on Fridays. Paid bonus shows on Tuesdays.
Matthew Sheffield
Kali Holloway
