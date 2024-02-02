Headlines
00:00 — New research estimates more than 60,000 rape victims have been forced to carry pregnancies in red states
06:09 — After losing every abortion access ballot initiative, Republicans are trying to ban them in several states
11:22 — Right wing media spent 50 years telling their audiences they were going to be killed by the libs, the followers now believe it
16:35 — Automotive industry in turmoil as demand for electric vehicles has stalled
24:07 — Senate Republicans pressured by Trump and others in far right to reject any sort of immigration deal
29:19 — MAGA influencers are raging against Taylor Swift, a reversal of their former love of the singer, but is it all fake?
Cover photo: Over 10,000 abortion rights protesters marched on the Minnesota Capitol to demand that abortion remain legal in Minnesota and to protest a recent US Supreme court decision that effectively made abortion illegal in many states. July 27, 2022. Credit: Fibonacci Blue
After losing abortion ballot initiatives, Republicans are trying to block them in several states