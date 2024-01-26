Headlines
00:00 — Introduction
01:31 — New Hampshire primary results reveal Trump’s big weaknesses as a general election candidate
08:32 — Nikki Haley’s opportunistic attitudes toward racism
14:04 — New report exposes wildly extreme viewpoints of influential “anti-DEI” activists
18:01 — Self-proclaimed free speech activists privately admit they want progressives fired
23:20 — Matt Gaetz admits far right is targeting Hispanic and black men for radicalization
27:15 — A handful of minor black celebrities are (unintentionally?) helping Republicans propagandize
31:33 — Tim Scott humiliated himself in a display for the ages at Trump’s NH victory speech
In the general election, Donald Trump is a weak candidate