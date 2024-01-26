In the general election, Donald Trump is a weak candidate

Headlines

00:00 — Introduction

01:31 — New Hampshire primary results reveal Trump’s big weaknesses as a general election candidate

08:32 — Nikki Haley’s opportunistic attitudes toward racism

14:04 — New report exposes wildly extreme viewpoints of influential “anti-DEI” activists

18:01 — Self-proclaimed free speech activists privately admit they want progressives fired

23:20 — Matt Gaetz admits far right is targeting Hispanic and black men for radicalization

27:15 — A handful of minor black celebrities are (unintentionally?) helping Republicans propagandize

31:33 — Tim Scott humiliated himself in a display for the ages at Trump’s NH victory speech

Theme Song

Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit”

Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway

Music by Jeremy Wimmer

Cover Photo: Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition's 2023 Annual Leadership Summit at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. October 28, 2023. Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0