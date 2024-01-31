Israel has dropped its two-state pretense, what will the world do in response?

Headlines

00:00 — Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he won’t allow any sort of Palestinian state

01:48 — Tennessee and Oklahoma introduce “abortion trafficking” censorship bills

03:47 — More Oklahoma craziness: State Republican legislator wants to criminalize all forms of pornography

05:52 — Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross speaks out about her firing

13:59 — CEOs seem to finally be ending their war on working from home

17:24 — Daily Show announces Jon Stewart to host for one day a week until Election Day

