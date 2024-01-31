Flux
So This Just Happened
Israel has dropped its two-state pretense, what will the world do in response?
Israel has dropped its two-state pretense, what will the world do in response?

Plus, red states keep revealing the Republican party's full authoritarian agenda
Matthew Sheffield
and
Kali Holloway
Jan 31, 2024
Headlines

00:00 — Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says he won’t allow any sort of Palestinian state

01:48 — Tennessee and Oklahoma introduce “abortion trafficking” censorship bills

03:47 — More Oklahoma craziness: State Republican legislator wants to criminalize all forms of pornography

05:52 — Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross speaks out about her firing

13:59 — CEOs seem to finally be ending their war on working from home

17:24 — Daily Show announces Jon Stewart to host for one day a week until Election Day

Theme Song

Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit

Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway

Music by Jeremy Wimmer

Cover Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on January 30, 2023. State Department photo by Ron Przysucha

So This Just Happened is a podcast focusing on the people behind the news, with a particular emphasis on stories about identities. Co-hosted by Matthew Sheffield and Kali Holloway. New free episodes drop on Fridays. Paid bonus shows on Tuesdays.
Matthew Sheffield
Kali Holloway
