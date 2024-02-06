Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and toxic gravitation

This is an episode for paid Flux subscribers. Please support our work and enjoy full access on either Patreon or Substack!
00:00 — Nicki Minaj escalates her toxic feud with Megan Thee Stallion
07:46 — “Asshole gravitation,” the right wing’s new outreach mechanism to awful celebrities
18:07 — Snoop Dogg debases himself with praise for Donald Trump
22:30 — Quick Hits: Desperate to execute people, Alabama used nitrogen gas to kill an inmate
25:26 — Brittany Watts opening up about persecution by Ohio for having miscarriage
27:25 — Joe Manchin keeps making noises about a third-party presidential run
28:52 — Nancy Pelosi foments absurd conspiracy theory about Russia and anti-Gaza war protesters
31:58 — Charlie Kirk slanders NYC council member as he steps up racist and soulless marketing strategy
