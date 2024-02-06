Flux
So This Just Happened
Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and toxic gravitation
Preview
0:00
-2:35

Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and toxic gravitation

How reactionary extremists use celebrity narcissism to manipulate their fans
Matthew Sheffield
and
Kali Holloway
Feb 6, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

This is an episode for paid Flux subscribers. Please support our work and enjoy full access on either Patreon or Substack!

Headlines

00:00 — Nicki Minaj escalates her toxic feud with Megan Thee Stallion

07:46 — “Asshole gravitation,” the right wing’s new outreach mechanism to awful celebrities

18:07 — Snoop Dogg debases himself with praise for Donald Trump

22:30 — Quick Hits: Desperate to execute people, Alabama used nitrogen gas to kill an inmate

25:26 — Brittany Watts opening up about persecution by Ohio for having miscarriage

27:25 — Joe Manchin keeps making noises about a third-party presidential run

28:52 — Nancy Pelosi foments absurd conspiracy theory about Russia and anti-Gaza war protesters

31:58 — Charlie Kirk slanders NYC council member as he steps up racist and soulless marketing strategy

Join the Conversation

Matt

https://twitter.com/mattsheffield

https://mastodon.social/@mattsheffield

https://www.threads.net/@realmattsheffield

https://bsky.app/profile/matthew.flux.community

Kali

https://twitter.com/kalihollowayftw

STJH on Twitter

https://twitter.com/stjh_pod

Theme Song

Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit

Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway

Music by Jeremy Wimmer

Cover photo: Rapper Nicki Minaj poses for a publicity photo to promote her fragrance line Pink Friday 2

This post is for paid subscribers

Flux
So This Just Happened
So This Just Happened is a podcast focusing on the people behind the news, with a particular emphasis on stories about identities. Co-hosted by Matthew Sheffield and Kali Holloway. New free episodes drop on Fridays. Paid bonus shows on Tuesdays.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Kali Holloway
Recent Episodes
1:03:21
Republicans and the impeachment about nothing
35:36
The Mormon tradition is a lot bigger than you may realize
38:15
After losing abortion ballot initiatives, Republicans are trying to block them in several states
20:53
Israel has dropped its two-state pretense, what will the world do in response?
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kali Holloway
39:43
In the general election, Donald Trump is a weak candidate
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kali Holloway
21:21
Bonus: Ohio grand jury spares woman from miscarriage prosecution, but other women won't be so lucky
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kali Holloway
32:00
Stop pretending Nikki Haley has a chance
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Kali Holloway