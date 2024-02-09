The Mormon tradition is a lot bigger than you may realize

Headlines

00:00 — Mormonism is a lot more varied that most non-Mormons realize

06:26 — Exploring how Mormons invented Christian nationalism but also are not fully onboard with Trumpism

12:01 — Mormonism and the 1980s “Satanic Panic”

23:46 — Why sexual and gender hypocrisy is endemic to reactionary thinking

28:57 — Fear of differences is ultimately what motivates reactionaries, and that they know they are losing

Join the Conversation!

Matt

Kali

STJH

Theme Song

Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit”

Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway

Music by Jeremy Wimmer

Cover photo: A publicity photo from the musical “The Book of Mormon.”