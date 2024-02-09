Headlines
00:00 — Mormonism is a lot more varied that most non-Mormons realize
06:26 — Exploring how Mormons invented Christian nationalism but also are not fully onboard with Trumpism
12:01 — Mormonism and the 1980s “Satanic Panic”
23:46 — Why sexual and gender hypocrisy is endemic to reactionary thinking
28:57 — Fear of differences is ultimately what motivates reactionaries, and that they know they are losing
Easy Lover: “The End of Our Deceit”
Lyrics and Vocals by Kali Holloway
Music by Jeremy Wimmer
Cover photo: A publicity photo from the musical “The Book of Mormon.”
The Mormon tradition is a lot bigger than you may realize