Personal insecurity and political extremism
Aug 25, 2023
So much of the political and religious extremism that is currently plaguing the United States and many other countries likely derives from personal psychological trauma. 

Matt and Kali kick off a multi-faceted discussion of this topic talking about Lady MAGA, a pro-Trump drag queen who had to abandon her profession after Republicans decided to create a nationwide trans panic.

Timecodes

01:51 -- Obergefell v. Hodges and the conservative bifurcation of queer equality movement

06:49 -- Why intersectionality matters and one way of explaining it to others

12:02 -- How the right manipulates sexually frustrated straight men

15:41 -- How some people use "affirmative action" as an excuse for personal setbacks

22:17 -- The importance of positivity in the fight against injustice

27:31 -- How the far right seeks to create center-to-left discouragement

31:58 -- A note about our theme music

33:59 -- Drag and transgender people have always been part of Western culture

So This Just Happened is a podcast focusing on the people behind the news, with a particular emphasis on stories about identities. Co-hosted by Matthew Sheffield and Kali Holloway. New free episodes drop on Fridays. Paid bonus shows on Tuesdays.
