So much of the political and religious extremism that is currently plaguing the United States and many other countries likely derives from personal psychological trauma.
Matt and Kali kick off a multi-faceted discussion of this topic talking about Lady MAGA, a pro-Trump drag queen who had to abandon her profession after Republicans decided to create a nationwide trans panic.
Timecodes
01:51 -- Obergefell v. Hodges and the conservative bifurcation of queer equality movement
06:49 -- Why intersectionality matters and one way of explaining it to others
12:02 -- How the right manipulates sexually frustrated straight men
15:41 -- How some people use "affirmative action" as an excuse for personal setbacks
22:17 -- The importance of positivity in the fight against injustice
27:31 -- How the far right seeks to create center-to-left discouragement
31:58 -- A note about our theme music
33:59 -- Drag and transgender people have always been part of Western culture
Personal insecurity and political extremism