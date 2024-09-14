This Doomscroll episode is also available on video. Be sure to stay in touch with our guest, Rachele Friedland.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Terrified Trump refuses to debate Harris again after losing bigly
02:58 — Fallout from Trump and Vance's lies about Hatians in Ohio
10:36 — Far-right activist Chris Rufo trolled over cat eating bounty
18:24 — Ben Sasse's spending scandal
20:45 — Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Laura Loomer
28:15 — Boeing workers strike for better wages
30:35 — Fake job ads and employment scams
31:21 — Harvey Weinstein's ongoing legal battles
32:56 — Shannon Sharpe's Instagram mishap
37:31 — Sundance Film Festival's potential move
40:10 — Ryan Seacrest takes over Wheel of Fortune
Follow or Die!
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!
Chicken à la Trump