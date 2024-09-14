Flux
Chicken à la Trump
Chicken à la Trump

Terrified ex-president is too afraid to debate Kamala Harris again
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Sep 14, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is also available on video. Be sure to stay in touch with our guest, Rachele Friedland.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Terrified Trump refuses to debate Harris again after losing bigly

02:58 — Fallout from Trump and Vance's lies about Hatians in Ohio

10:36 — Far-right activist Chris Rufo trolled over cat eating bounty

18:24 — Ben Sasse's spending scandal

20:45 — Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Laura Loomer

28:15 — Boeing workers strike for better wages

30:35 — Fake job ads and employment scams

31:21 — Harvey Weinstein's ongoing legal battles

32:56 — Shannon Sharpe's Instagram mishap

37:31 — Sundance Film Festival's potential move

40:10 — Ryan Seacrest takes over Wheel of Fortune

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
