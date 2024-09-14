Chicken à la Trump

This Doomscroll episode is also available on video. Be sure to stay in touch with our guest, Rachele Friedland.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Terrified Trump refuses to debate Harris again after losing bigly

02:58 — Fallout from Trump and Vance's lies about Hatians in Ohio

10:36 — Far-right activist Chris Rufo trolled over cat eating bounty

18:24 — Ben Sasse's spending scandal

20:45 — Marjorie Taylor Greene vs. Laura Loomer

28:15 — Boeing workers strike for better wages

30:35 — Fake job ads and employment scams

31:21 — Harvey Weinstein's ongoing legal battles

32:56 — Shannon Sharpe's Instagram mishap

37:31 — Sundance Film Festival's potential move

40:10 — Ryan Seacrest takes over Wheel of Fortune

