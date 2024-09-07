Will ABC News moderators let Trump trash the place in the debate?

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it’s not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Rules for next week's presidential debate rules are set
02:12 — Kamala Harris campaign seems to realize mainstream media never actually questions Trump
09:30 — New fake Tim Walz scandal: He threw up as a kid during road trips
13:35 — Russia accused of paying $10 million to right-wing morons Tim Pool and Benny Johnson and others
18:00 — Republicans are raging against Amazon Alexa
20:36 — Elon Musk's bias for right-wing Brazilians leads to Twitter being banned in Brazil
23:20 — OpenAI says it needs to steal content in order to stay in business
29:08 — High-speed rail and infrastructure issues
31:43 — Netflix sued by "The Man With 1,000 Kids"
35:54 — Wells Fargo employee found dead at work
