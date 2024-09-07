Will ABC News moderators let Trump trash the place in the debate?

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it’s not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Rules for next week's presidential debate rules are set

02:12 — Kamala Harris campaign seems to realize mainstream media never actually questions Trump

09:30 — New fake Tim Walz scandal: He threw up as a kid during road trips

13:35 — Russia accused of paying $10 million to right-wing morons Tim Pool and Benny Johnson and others

18:00 — Republicans are raging against Amazon Alexa

20:36 — Elon Musk's bias for right-wing Brazilians leads to Twitter being banned in Brazil

23:20 — OpenAI says it needs to steal content in order to stay in business

29:08 — High-speed rail and infrastructure issues

31:43 — Netflix sued by "The Man With 1,000 Kids"

35:54 — Wells Fargo employee found dead at work

