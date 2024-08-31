Flux
Trump's cemetery campaign ad is actually going to hurt him politically
Plus: JD Vance blames worker for donut shop debacle
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Aug 31, 2024
1
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump enrages veterans making campaign ad in Army cemetery

12:22 — Terrified of women voting, Trump pretends he will support reproductive rights

16:45 — RFK Junior waited too long to drop out, will remain on ballots in several states

17:52 — JD Vance blames donut shop worker for his awkward behavior

20:36 — Twitter being flooded by fake MAGA women profiles using stolen photos

28:23 — Trump scamming followers again with NFT trading cards

35:37 — Chappell Roan asks fans to stop mobbing her in public

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
