Trump's cemetery campaign ad is actually going to hurt him politically

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump enrages veterans making campaign ad in Army cemetery

12:22 — Terrified of women voting, Trump pretends he will support reproductive rights

16:45 — RFK Junior waited too long to drop out, will remain on ballots in several states

17:52 — JD Vance blames donut shop worker for his awkward behavior

20:36 — Twitter being flooded by fake MAGA women profiles using stolen photos

28:23 — Trump scamming followers again with NFT trading cards

35:37 — Chappell Roan asks fans to stop mobbing her in public

