Trump's cemetery campaign ad is actually going to hurt him politically

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
00:00 — Trump enrages veterans making campaign ad in Army cemetery
12:22 — Terrified of women voting, Trump pretends he will support reproductive rights
16:45 — RFK Junior waited too long to drop out, will remain on ballots in several states
17:52 — JD Vance blames donut shop worker for his awkward behavior
20:36 — Twitter being flooded by fake MAGA women profiles using stolen photos
28:23 — Trump scamming followers again with NFT trading cards
35:37 — Chappell Roan asks fans to stop mobbing her in public
