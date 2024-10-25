Harris and Trump head to pop-culture podcasts as Election Day looms

This Doomscroll episode is available on audio only. As always, it’s not “safe for work.”

Chapters

00:00 — The presidential election is a nailbiter

05:06 — Former model says she was groped by Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

08:47 — Study finds Harris's policies are a lot more popular than Trump's

10:09 — Trump's small-dollar donations have collapsed from 2020, he's totally dependent on oligarchs now

12:39 — Presidential candidates fanning out to pop culture podcasts

15:25 — Rudy Giuliani finally forced to start paying Georgia women he defamed

18:27 — Tim Walz deals with Elon Musk the way he deserves

20:44 — Los Angeles Times editorial page editor resigns after owner blocks Kamala Harris endorsement

23:51 — SiriusXM rumored to be preparing for Howard Stern's retirement

