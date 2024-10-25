Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Harris and Trump head to pop-culture podcasts as Election Day looms
0:00
-31:04

Harris and Trump head to pop-culture podcasts as Election Day looms

Plus: Trump's small-dollar donor collapse compared to 2020
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Oct 25, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on audio only. As always, it’s not “safe for work.”

Chapters

00:00 — The presidential election is a nailbiter

05:06 — Former model says she was groped by Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

08:47 — Study finds Harris's policies are a lot more popular than Trump's

10:09 — Trump's small-dollar donations have collapsed from 2020, he's totally dependent on oligarchs now

12:39 — Presidential candidates fanning out to pop culture podcasts

15:25 — Rudy Giuliani finally forced to start paying Georgia women he defamed

18:27 — Tim Walz deals with Elon Musk the way he deserves

20:44 — Los Angeles Times editorial page editor resigns after owner blocks Kamala Harris endorsement

23:51 — SiriusXM rumored to be preparing for Howard Stern's retirement

