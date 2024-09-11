As usual, this Doomscroll episode is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Kamala Harris dominated Trump and he retreated to Fox afterwards
10:04 — Americans finally got to see Trump’s full lunacy on display
15:38 — Harris's facial expressions also humiliated Trump
19:00 — Harris exposed Trump's ignorance and authoritarianism on foreign policy and immigration
29:21 — Despite her great performance, Harris still has a lot of work to do
33:03 — Moderators asked about Trump's racist when-did-Harris-become-black slur
35:59 — Taylor Swift endorsed Harris right after the debate
Kamala Harris showed everyone how crazy Donald Trump is