Kamala Harris showed everyone how crazy Donald Trump is
0:00
-41:16

Kamala Harris showed everyone how crazy Donald Trump is

After his failure, Trump slinked back to his Fox News safe space
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Sep 11, 2024
Transcript

As usual, this Doomscroll episode is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Kamala Harris dominated Trump and he retreated to Fox afterwards

10:04 — Americans finally got to see Trump’s full lunacy on display

15:38 — Harris's facial expressions also humiliated Trump

19:00 — Harris exposed Trump's ignorance and authoritarianism on foreign policy and immigration

29:21 — Despite her great performance, Harris still has a lot of work to do

33:03 — Moderators asked about Trump's racist when-did-Harris-become-black slur

35:59 — Taylor Swift endorsed Harris right after the debate

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
