Weirdos unite: Gabbard and Kennedy endorse Trump
Weirdos unite: Gabbard and Kennedy endorse Trump

Grifters assembling to scam the public and threaten democracy
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Aug 27, 2024
Former U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard speaking with attendees at the 2024 Young Americans for Liberty National Convention at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida. August 2, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Audio Chapters

00:00 — RFK Junior endorses Trump to help him with his weirdness problem

06:09 — Tulsi Gabbard ends fake liberal front, endorses Trump

08:17 — Trump whining about live mics during upcoming debate with Kamala Harris

13:38 — Harris campaign announces it's raised more than $540 million in donations

14:43 — Republicans are coming up with the most absurd fake scandals against Tim Walz

20:25 — Jack Smith appeals Trump judge's dismissal of documents case against the felon

22:26 — Moms for Liberty raising money for Glenn Beck teen novel

28:58 — Minnesota Republican Royce White says his party should give up trying to get suburban women's votes

30:09 — Lionsgate Films pulls trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" for fake critic quotes

33:07 — Martin Shkreli accused to violating sale agreement for unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album

A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield.
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
