Weirdos unite: Gabbard and Kennedy endorse Trump

00:00 — RFK Junior endorses Trump to help him with his weirdness problem
06:09 — Tulsi Gabbard ends fake liberal front, endorses Trump
08:17 — Trump whining about live mics during upcoming debate with Kamala Harris
13:38 — Harris campaign announces it's raised more than $540 million in donations
14:43 — Republicans are coming up with the most absurd fake scandals against Tim Walz
20:25 — Jack Smith appeals Trump judge's dismissal of documents case against the felon
22:26 — Moms for Liberty raising money for Glenn Beck teen novel
28:58 — Minnesota Republican Royce White says his party should give up trying to get suburban women's votes
30:09 — Lionsgate Films pulls trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" for fake critic quotes
33:07 — Martin Shkreli accused to violating sale agreement for unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album
