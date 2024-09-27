Flux
Walz and Vance debate might be the first veep forum you’ll actually want to watch
Walz and Vance debate might be the first veep forum you’ll actually want to watch

Plus: RFK Junior’s sexting relationship with a reporter
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Sep 27, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on audio only. As always, it’s not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — A vice presidential debate that you'll actually want to watch?

03:03 — 'Black Nazi' Mark Robinson won't quit his NC gov candidacy, but Trump won't unendorse him

07:46 — Evangelical anti-public school activist revealed as former gay porn actor

14:13 — Trump's social media stock at all-time low so he's got a new watch scam

26:18 — Iranians allegedly hack Trump campaign, find poorly made dossier on JD Vance

32:06 — New York mayor Eric Adams indicted for allegedly taking bribes from Turkish gov't

34:25 — Newsmax settles defamation lawsuit with voting company

36:54 — Naomi Campbell exposed by UK government for charity scam

40:54 — Sydney Sweeney was 'practically begging' for boob jokes on SNL

42:57 — Halle Berry says Prince asked her out via handwritten note

Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
