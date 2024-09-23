There are some audio quality issues on this episode so we apologize for that. As always, Doomscroll is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Mark Robinson's scandalous porn forum postings
13:47 — Trump cites imaginary audience at his debate w/Harris
14:59 — JD Vance admits his stories about people eating pets aren't true
21:21 — House Republicans reject Republican bill to avert government shutdown
26:54 — Sean "Diddy" Combs in prison after more sex crime charges
31:46 — RFK Jr reportedly had sexting relationship with New York magazine reporter
Mark Robinson can’t get away with Trump’s creepiness