Mark Robinson can’t get away with Trump’s creepiness
0:00
-37:49

Mark Robinson can’t get away with Trump’s creepiness

Plus: RFK Junior’s sexting relationship with a reporter
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Sep 23, 2024
Transcript

There are some audio quality issues on this episode so we apologize for that. As always, Doomscroll is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Mark Robinson's scandalous porn forum postings

13:47 — Trump cites imaginary audience at his debate w/Harris

14:59 — JD Vance admits his stories about people eating pets aren't true

21:21 — House Republicans reject Republican bill to avert government shutdown

26:54 — Sean "Diddy" Combs in prison after more sex crime charges

31:46 — RFK Jr reportedly had sexting relationship with New York magazine reporter

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
