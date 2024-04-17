This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to check out our guest Corey Ryan Forrester’s Substack.

00:00 — After a lifetime of crime, Donald Trump is finally on trial

08:51 — NH Governor Chris Sununu humiliates himself shilling for Trump

11:48 — RFK Junior's New York campaign director says she's trying to help Trump win

18:39 — Trump's dementia is getting even worse

24:30 — Right-wingers are angry at Scrabble now

Cover photo: Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. July 15, 2023 Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

