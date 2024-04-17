Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
After a lifetime of crime, Donald Trump is finally on trial
After a lifetime of crime, Donald Trump is finally on trial

Plus: Trump's mental state continues degrading in real time
Matthew Sheffield
,
Lisa Curry
, and
Corey Ryan Forrester
Apr 17, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to check out our guest Corey Ryan Forrester’s Substack.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — After a lifetime of crime, Donald Trump is finally on trial

08:51 — NH Governor Chris Sununu humiliates himself shilling for Trump

11:48 — RFK Junior's New York campaign director says she's trying to help Trump win

18:39 — Trump's dementia is getting even worse

24:30 — Right-wingers are angry at Scrabble now

Cover photo: Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. July 15, 2023 Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

