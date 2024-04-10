Arizona shows what happens when you leave abortion access to the states

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest Maggie Maye!

00:00 — Arizona Supreme Court reinstates 1864 anti-abortion law

07:51 — Donald Trump and Kari Lake are the latest Republicans who won't reveal their radical anti-abortion viewpoints

16:33 — Senate Democrats vow to quickly dispose of sham impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary

19:46 — Right-wing Christians are freaking out about Satan, the eclipse, and earthquakes

26:49 — Oregon ends decriminalization experiment for several hard drugs

29:48 — Beyoncé becomes first black woman to top the Billboard country chart

32:20 — New Christian nightclub features Jesus rap and no alcohol or twerking

