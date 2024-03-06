Bonus: Alabama Goddam

Audio Chapters
00:00 — Alabama Supreme Court says embryos are babies
08:44 — While Alabama thinks killing cells is sinful, it loves the idea of experimental gas executions
14:52 — Republicans have driven out all the sane people, but many apolitical people haven't realized this
22:34 — Mike Lindell loses in court after trying to avoid payout to man who debunked him
Cover photo: Residents of Lee County, Alabama are seen along the roadway as they welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump. March 8, 2019. Credit: Andrea Hanks
Lisa’s Upcoming Shows
March
6 — Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany
7 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg
8 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg
14 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
15 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
21 — Ripped Bodice, Culver City
