Bonus: Alabama Goddam
0:00
-25:41

Bonus: Alabama Goddam

The right wing in Alabama is into all kinds of tyranny
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Mar 6, 2024
Transcript

No transcript...

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Alabama Supreme Court says embryos are babies

08:44 — While Alabama thinks killing cells is sinful, it loves the idea of experimental gas executions

14:52 — Republicans have driven out all the sane people, but many apolitical people haven't realized this

22:34 — Mike Lindell loses in court after trying to avoid payout to man who debunked him

Cover photo: Residents of Lee County, Alabama are seen along the roadway as they welcome Donald Trump and Melania Trump. March 8, 2019. Credit: Andrea Hanks

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Mark Agee

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

March 

6 — Headlining Boing! Comedy Club, Cologne, Germany

7 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg

8 — Headlining Carlitos Comedy Club, Luxembourg

14 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

15 — Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

21 — Ripped Bodice, Culver City

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux Community.

