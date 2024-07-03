Democrats are right to be upset and concerned about Joe Biden

This Doomscroll episode is audio-only. As usual, it’s not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Joe Biden's debate debacle shows that Democrats need drastic change at the top of their ticket

09:58 — Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett becomes first Democratic official to say Biden should end campaign

11:11 — Legally speaking, only Kamala Harris can use money donated to Joe Biden

13:36 — Political scientist who correctly predicted 9 of last 10 presidential elections says Biden would still win

15:10 — Right-wing SCOTUS criminalizes homelessness and says presidents have "absolute immunity" for official acts

18:16 — Steve Bannon is finally rotting in jail

20:51 — Rudy Giuliani officially is disbarred in New York

23:15 — Candace Owens says science is a religion and that flat-earthers should be taken seriously

27:46 — Simone Biles qualified for her third Olympics

30:38 — "Inside Out 2" becomes first film of 2024 to gross over $1 billion

32:19 — BET Awards condemned for giving lifetime shout-out to OJ Simpson

34:05 — Taraji P. Henson educated millions about the threat of right-wing extremism

Cover image: Joe Biden during the first 2024 presidential debate held in Atlanta, Georgia June 27, 2024.

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!