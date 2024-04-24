Flux
Diminished Don: Trump’s Stormy Daniels trial is completely destroying his fake macho image
Plus: Tesla forced to recall thousands of Cybertrucks for dangerous gas pedal design
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Lance Aksamit
Apr 24, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest, Lance Aksamit.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Donald Trump’s hush money trial is destroying his carefully coiffed tough-guy image

10:32 — House Freedom Caucus launches committee, doesn't realize acronym for it is “FART”

12:34 — Congress would rather ban TikTok than pass a privacy protection law

15:00 — Marjorie Taylor Greene gets 2 more co-sponsors to remove Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House

17:29 — Trump’s presidential campaign is so desperate for cash that he’s demanding Republicans pay him 5% of all their revenues

19:37 — Tesla forced to recall thousands of Cybertrucks for dangerous gas pedal design

22:03 — The science is settled: Tucker Carlson says evolution is not real

29:33 — Heineken beer is making a flip phone

Cover image: A courtroom sketch of Donald Trump sleeping during jury selection for his criminal election tampering trial in New York City.

Lisa’s Upcoming Show Dates

May

11 — Opening for Todd Barry in the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival. @ Dynasty Typewriter, Los Angeles

12— Opening for Todd Barry at the Improv, Ontario, CA 

May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield.
Matthew Sheffield
Lance Aksamit
Lisa Curry
