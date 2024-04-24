Diminished Don: Trump’s Stormy Daniels trial is completely destroying his fake macho image

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest, Lance Aksamit.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Donald Trump’s hush money trial is destroying his carefully coiffed tough-guy image
10:32 — House Freedom Caucus launches committee, doesn't realize acronym for it is “FART”
12:34 — Congress would rather ban TikTok than pass a privacy protection law
15:00 — Marjorie Taylor Greene gets 2 more co-sponsors to remove Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House
17:29 — Trump’s presidential campaign is so desperate for cash that he’s demanding Republicans pay him 5% of all their revenues
19:37 — Tesla forced to recall thousands of Cybertrucks for dangerous gas pedal design
22:03 — The science is settled: Tucker Carlson says evolution is not real
29:33 — Heineken beer is making a flip phone
Cover image: A courtroom sketch of Donald Trump sleeping during jury selection for his criminal election tampering trial in New York City.
Lisa’s Upcoming Show Dates
May
11 — Opening for Todd Barry in the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival. @ Dynasty Typewriter, Los Angeles
12— Opening for Todd Barry at the Improv, Ontario, CA
May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas
