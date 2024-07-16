This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Donald Trump assassination attempt inspires thousands of conspiracy theories

05:00 — Accused shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican but not much is known yet

11:41 — Slimy opportunist liar JD Vance named as Trump's running mate

14:53 — Trump-appointed judge Eileen Cannon dismisses documents theft case against him

21:48 — Republican National Convention starts Monday

26:56 — Elon Musk endorses Donald Trump, surprising no one

30:15 — Statute condemned as "demonic" by far-right Christians was beheaded during Hurricane Beryl

34:30 — Florida orders textbook publishers to remove material about climate change

35:58 — Richard Simmons, Dr. Ruth, and Shannon Dougherty passed away

39:09 — Fast food companies are resentful that consumers aren't letting them arbitrarily raise prices

Cover image: Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. June 12, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC by 2.0

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!