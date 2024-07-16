This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Donald Trump assassination attempt inspires thousands of conspiracy theories
05:00 — Accused shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican but not much is known yet
11:41 — Slimy opportunist liar JD Vance named as Trump's running mate
14:53 — Trump-appointed judge Eileen Cannon dismisses documents theft case against him
21:48 — Republican National Convention starts Monday
26:56 — Elon Musk endorses Donald Trump, surprising no one
30:15 — Statute condemned as "demonic" by far-right Christians was beheaded during Hurricane Beryl
34:30 — Florida orders textbook publishers to remove material about climate change
35:58 — Richard Simmons, Dr. Ruth, and Shannon Dougherty passed away
39:09 — Fast food companies are resentful that consumers aren't letting them arbitrarily raise prices
Cover image: Donald Trump speaking with attendees at a "Chase the Vote" rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona. June 12, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC by 2.0
