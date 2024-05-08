I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt

In this special Doomscroll episode, Matt tells about his time working in right-wing political comedy, including constant pressure from reactionary Christian colleagues about racy jokes. The video of this discussion is available.
00:00 — Introduction
02:01 — Matt's upcoming memoir
10:13 — Launching a YouTube politics show in 2007, before the internet wheel was invented
17:35 — Taking right-wing comedy into broadcast syndication
Cover photo: A screenshot from “The Flipside,” the syndicated comedy news TV show on which Matt worked as an executive producer
