I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt

In this special Doomscroll episode, Matt tells about his time working in right-wing political comedy, including constant pressure from reactionary Christian colleagues about racy jokes. The video of this discussion is available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

02:01 — Matt's upcoming memoir

10:13 — Launching a YouTube politics show in 2007, before the internet wheel was invented

17:35 — Taking right-wing comedy into broadcast syndication

Cover photo: A screenshot from “The Flipside,” the syndicated comedy news TV show on which Matt worked as an executive producer

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!