I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt
0:00
-35:28

I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt

The pressures of Republican political correctness far outweigh complaints faced by anti-trans comedians
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
May 08, 2024
Transcript

In this special Doomscroll episode, Matt tells about his time working in right-wing political comedy, including constant pressure from reactionary Christian colleagues about racy jokes. The video of this discussion is available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Introduction

02:01 — Matt's upcoming memoir

10:13 — Launching a YouTube politics show in 2007, before the internet wheel was invented

17:35 — Taking right-wing comedy into broadcast syndication

Cover photo: A screenshot from “The Flipside,” the syndicated comedy news TV show on which Matt worked as an executive producer

Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
