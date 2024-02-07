Iowa Satanic Temple vows to use new GOP law

The video version of this episode is also available.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Trump had secret room at Mar-a-Lago with more stolen classified documents: report
02:18 — Nancy Mace is turning Congress into an even bigger joke
05:38 —OAN host defends MAGA rantings of Ohio man who beheaded his father
14:39 — Republican National Committee facing fundraising crisis
17:21 — GOP pollster uses AI-generated pic of black man with three arms to tout party’s outreach
21:14 — Texas right-wingers are replacing public school counselors with religious chaplains
24:42 — Iowa Satanic Temple promises to use proposed law to bring “ministers of Satan” to schools
27:32 — The Rise of Atheism and Alternative Beliefs
29:30 — “Sexy Jesus” painting provokes controversy in Spain
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Laurie Kilmartin
