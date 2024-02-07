Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Iowa Satanic Temple vows to use new GOP law
0:00
-35:52

Iowa Satanic Temple vows to use new GOP law

Plus: 'Sexy Jesus' painting causes controversy in Spain
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Feb 7, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

The video version of this episode is also available.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Trump had secret room at Mar-a-Lago with more stolen classified documents: report

02:18 — Nancy Mace is turning Congress into an even bigger joke

05:38 —OAN host defends MAGA rantings of Ohio man who beheaded his father

14:39 — Republican National Committee facing fundraising crisis

17:21 — GOP pollster uses AI-generated pic of black man with three arms to tout party’s outreach

21:14 — Texas right-wingers are replacing public school counselors with religious chaplains

24:42 — Iowa Satanic Temple promises to use proposed law to bring “ministers of Satan” to schools

27:32 — The Rise of Atheism and Alternative Beliefs

29:30 — “Sexy Jesus” painting provokes controversy in Spain

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Laurie Kilmartin

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux Community. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp! Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
31:57
Trumpers are trying to crowdfund his court fines
46:04
Trump invites Russia to attack while evangelicals try to foot-wash away hatred
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
17:56
Vince McMahon and Michael Rappaport deserve each other
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
17:34
Wisconsin Republican cites veterinary experience in debate about abortion
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
37:35
When will Trump actually have to pay up to E. Jean Carroll?
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry
36:50
Trump wins NH primary, Haley says she'll stay in
34:00
Republicans destroyed their 'voter fraud' argument in the Iowa caucuses
  
Matthew Sheffield
 and 
Lisa Curry