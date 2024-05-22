Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to check out the Professional Left podcast, and follow our guests, Driftglass and Bluegal on social media.

00:00 — Jasmine Crockett and AOC take out the MAGA trash

11:46 — Right-wing SCOTUS justice Samuel Alito blames wife for flying upside-down American flag

14:37 — The Republican judiciary needs to be reigned in by the public

24:04 — Neo-Nazi activist Nick Fuentes streamed gay porn on his website

28:26 — King Charles's all-red portrait has people wondering why

Cover image: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) poses on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

