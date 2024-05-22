Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior
0:00
-36:47

Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior

Plus: Samuel Alito reveals that Republican elites are also extremists
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
May 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to check out the Professional Left podcast, and follow our guests, Driftglass and Bluegal on social media.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Jasmine Crockett and AOC take out the MAGA trash

11:46 — Right-wing SCOTUS justice Samuel Alito blames wife for flying upside-down American flag

14:37 — The Republican judiciary needs to be reigned in by the public

24:04 — Neo-Nazi activist Nick Fuentes streamed gay porn on his website

28:26 — King Charles's all-red portrait has people wondering why

Cover image: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) poses on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Lisa’s Upcoming Show Date

May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Steve Bannon finally headed for prison?
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and jamilah lemieux
I worked in right-wing comedy and all I have left is a lousy t-shirt
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Trump and RFK have realized they're both going for the lunatic vote
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Senate Democrats’ total dismissal of the sham Mayorkas impeachment should be an example to all
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
Diminished Don: Trump’s Stormy Daniels trial is completely destroying his fake macho image
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
The right’s abortion obfuscation reveals a truth: power is their only belief
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Corey Ryan Forrester
After a lifetime of crime, Donald Trump is finally on trial
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Corey Ryan Forrester