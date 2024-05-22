This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to check out the Professional Left podcast, and follow our guests, Driftglass and Bluegal on social media.
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Jasmine Crockett and AOC take out the MAGA trash
11:46 — Right-wing SCOTUS justice Samuel Alito blames wife for flying upside-down American flag
14:37 — The Republican judiciary needs to be reigned in by the public
24:04 — Neo-Nazi activist Nick Fuentes streamed gay porn on his website
28:26 — King Charles's all-red portrait has people wondering why
Cover image: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) poses on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
Lisa’s Upcoming Show Date
May 28-June2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas
Follow or Die!
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!
Jasmine Crockett and AOC show how to handle MAGA’s sick behavior