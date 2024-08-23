Kamala Harris and normalcy that defends itself

Kamala Harris speaks onstage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. August 22, 2024. Photo via screenshot

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Kamala Harris and Democrats wrap convention while Matt fails to find Mike Lindell in Chicago

06:17 — Right-wing sickos attacked Tim Walz's son for loving his dad

12:27 — Michelle Obama is done with the going high stuff

17:18 — JD Vance can't even order doughnuts like a human being

22:29 — Gretchen Whitmer killed it with her speech

24:22 — DL Hughley talked about falling for misinformation

26:27 — NBA coach Steve Kerr spoke for Democrats also

29:08 — Raphael Warnock showed what sane religion looks like

30:50 — Fox cut off or refused to show many top speakers

35:20 — Josh Shapiro throws Republicans' fake concerns about antisemitism back in their faces

39:26 — George Santos convicted, faces years of prison

