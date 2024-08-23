This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Kamala Harris and Democrats wrap convention while Matt fails to find Mike Lindell in Chicago
06:17 — Right-wing sickos attacked Tim Walz's son for loving his dad
12:27 — Michelle Obama is done with the going high stuff
17:18 — JD Vance can't even order doughnuts like a human being
22:29 — Gretchen Whitmer killed it with her speech
24:22 — DL Hughley talked about falling for misinformation
26:27 — NBA coach Steve Kerr spoke for Democrats also
29:08 — Raphael Warnock showed what sane religion looks like
30:50 — Fox cut off or refused to show many top speakers
35:20 — Josh Shapiro throws Republicans' fake concerns about antisemitism back in their faces
39:26 — George Santos convicted, faces years of prison
Kamala Harris and normalcy that defends itself