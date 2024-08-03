Kamala Harris has moved to the front

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Kamala Harris has moved ahead of Donald Trump in polls
03:26 — Trump says Kamala Harris "became black"
10:16 — Rachel Scott of ABC shocked Trump by not coddling him
13:28 — Trump and JD Vance still can't respond effectively to "weird" attacks
18:25 — Fox's Jesse Watters can't understand why men would support Harris
21:31 — Demons are behind accusations that Trumpers are weird, MAGA podcaster says
26:14 — Right warned that Kamala is only just getting started with celebrity endorsements
29:12 — Intrigue surrounds Democrats' veepstakes
36:23 — North Texas adoption attorney charged with trying to sell prisoners' babies
40:36 — "Tradwife" Hannah "Ballerina Farm" Nielman lashes out after devastating profile
49:30 — Zoos grappling with visitors letting gorillas look at their phones
51:35 — Simone Biles kicked butt at the Olympics and mocked Trump afterwards
