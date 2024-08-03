Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Kamala Harris has moved to the front
1
0:00
-55:48

Kamala Harris has moved to the front

Plus: Donald Trump's bizarrely racist interview before a Black journalist organization
Lisa Curry
and
Matthew Sheffield
Aug 03, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

You can follow our guest Amanda Marcotte at Salon and on Twitter

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Kamala Harris has moved ahead of Donald Trump in polls

03:26 — Trump says Kamala Harris "became black"

10:16 — Rachel Scott of ABC shocked Trump by not coddling him

13:28 — Trump and JD Vance still can't respond effectively to "weird" attacks

18:25 — Fox's Jesse Watters can't understand why men would support Harris

21:31 — Demons are behind accusations that Trumpers are weird, MAGA podcaster says

26:14 — Right warned that Kamala is only just getting started with celebrity endorsements

29:12 — Intrigue surrounds Democrats' veepstakes

36:23 — North Texas adoption attorney charged with trying to sell prisoners' babies

40:36 — "Tradwife" Hannah "Ballerina Farm" Nielman lashes out after devastating profile

49:30 — Zoos grappling with visitors letting gorillas look at their phones

51:35 — Simone Biles kicked butt at the Olympics and mocked Trump afterwards

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

1 Comment
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Republicans are weird authoritarians, many people are saying
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Trump and his minions are flailing badly at attacking Kamala Harris
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
Republicans are raging that Joe Biden stepped aside
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
The Republican National Freakshow
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Donald Trump assassination attempt inspires thousands of conspiracy theories
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as pressure builds on president
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
As attention turns to Project 2025, Trump lies about his many connections
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry