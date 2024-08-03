Kamala Harris has moved to the front

Vice President Kamala Harris attends an event celebrating the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Monday, July 26, 2021, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

00:00 — Kamala Harris has moved ahead of Donald Trump in polls

03:26 — Trump says Kamala Harris "became black"

10:16 — Rachel Scott of ABC shocked Trump by not coddling him

13:28 — Trump and JD Vance still can't respond effectively to "weird" attacks

18:25 — Fox's Jesse Watters can't understand why men would support Harris

21:31 — Demons are behind accusations that Trumpers are weird, MAGA podcaster says

26:14 — Right warned that Kamala is only just getting started with celebrity endorsements

29:12 — Intrigue surrounds Democrats' veepstakes

36:23 — North Texas adoption attorney charged with trying to sell prisoners' babies

40:36 — "Tradwife" Hannah "Ballerina Farm" Nielman lashes out after devastating profile

49:30 — Zoos grappling with visitors letting gorillas look at their phones

51:35 — Simone Biles kicked butt at the Olympics and mocked Trump afterwards

