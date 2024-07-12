This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
00:00 — Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as Nancy Pelosi is dropping major public hints
13:01 — Trump expected to unveil vice presidential running mate at Republican convention next week
19:13 — Republicans adopt fake moderate language on abortion to fool gullible reporters
22:20 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez files articles of impeachment against Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito
25:09 — Nikki Haley banned from Republican convention, still keeps endorsing Trump
27:54 — Shelley Duvall, actor known from “Fairy Tale Theater,” has died
29:07 — Texas residents forced to use fast food restaurant map to track power outages
30:36 — NASA successfully ends Mars isolation test mission after 1 year
32:24 — Cypress Hill and the London Symphony perform together to make a “Simpsons” joke become reality
36:25 — Cheating allegation rocks competitive hot dog eating world
38:18 — DC police accuse people of using dead man's thumb to steal his possessions after killing him
Cover image: Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Carpenters International Training Center in Las Vegas. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith).
Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as pressure builds on president