Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as pressure builds on president
Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as pressure builds on president

Plus: Trump and Republicans lie about their radical anti-abortion views
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jul 12, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as Nancy Pelosi is dropping major public hints

13:01 — Trump expected to unveil vice presidential running mate at Republican convention next week

19:13 — Republicans adopt fake moderate language on abortion to fool gullible reporters

22:20 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez files articles of impeachment against Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito

25:09 — Nikki Haley banned from Republican convention, still keeps endorsing Trump

27:54 — Shelley Duvall, actor known from “Fairy Tale Theater,” has died

29:07 — Texas residents forced to use fast food restaurant map to track power outages

30:36 — NASA successfully ends Mars isolation test mission after 1 year

32:24 — Cypress Hill and the London Symphony perform together to make a “Simpsons” joke become reality

36:25 — Cheating allegation rocks competitive hot dog eating world

38:18 — DC police accuse people of using dead man's thumb to steal his possessions after killing him

Cover image: Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Carpenters International Training Center in Las Vegas. (Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith).

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux.

A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield.
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
