Peter Navarro for prison? We can get into that
Plus: Right-wing pundits claim Sydney Sweeney’s cleavage has defeated ‘wokeness’
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Mar 13, 2024
Peter Navarro arriving at the court for the start of his trial on contempt of Congress. September 5, 2023. Photo: Victoria Pickering

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Peter Navarro ordered to report for prison by judge

02:38 — Trump admits he wants to cut Social Security

05:20 — Right-wingers devise new idiotic conspiracy about Joe Biden after boffo SOTU speech

07:23 — Katie Britt’s strange Republican response is still freaking people out

10:06 — Trump is having trouble paying bills, raising the question of whether he's managed to suck MAGA dry

16:55 — Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars as everyone expected

22:02 — Sydney Sweeney’s breasts have ended wokeness, right-wing influencers say

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

March 

14 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

15 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego

21 Ripped Bodice, Culver City

April

5 Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ

7 Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux Community.

Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
