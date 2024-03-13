Audio Chapters
00:00 — Peter Navarro ordered to report for prison by judge
02:38 — Trump admits he wants to cut Social Security
05:20 — Right-wingers devise new idiotic conspiracy about Joe Biden after boffo SOTU speech
07:23 — Katie Britt’s strange Republican response is still freaking people out
10:06 — Trump is having trouble paying bills, raising the question of whether he's managed to suck MAGA dry
16:55 — Oppenheimer sweeps Oscars as everyone expected
22:02 — Sydney Sweeney’s breasts have ended wokeness, right-wing influencers say
Lisa’s Upcoming Shows
March
14 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
15 Headlining Mic Drop, San Diego
21 Ripped Bodice, Culver City
April
5 Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ
7 Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks
Follow or Die!
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux Community. Check us out more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!
Peter Navarro for prison? We can get into that