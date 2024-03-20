Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Peter Navarro goes to jail, doesn’t pass Go
0:00
-35:16

Trump and stooges keep seeing absurd legal arguments tossed in trash can
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Mar 20, 2024
You can watch the video version of this episode!

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Peter Navarro becomes first-ever Trumper to go to jail for his crimes

04:04 — Trump forced to admit he can't pay $464 million to appeal fraud judgment

09:07 — Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen will testify against Trump in hush money case after he loses bid to force them out

10:53 — Alina Habba, Trump’s airhead attorney, gets thrown under the bus in harassment suit against Mar-a-Lago

13:53 — House Republicans reach tentative deal to stop yet another shutdown threat by their own party members

20:22 — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem posts two infomercials on Twitter for some reason

25:09 — Florida man treated for having tapeworm larvae in his brain

28:42 — Ohio Republican senate candidate claims he did not make gay profile on sex website

Lisa’s Upcoming Shows

March 

21 Ripped Bodice, Culver City

April

5 Headlining Mic Drop Mania, Chandler, AZ

7 Hosting at the Higher Path, Sherman Oaks

