Peter Navarro goes to jail, doesn’t pass Go

00:00 — Peter Navarro becomes first-ever Trumper to go to jail for his crimes
04:04 — Trump forced to admit he can't pay $464 million to appeal fraud judgment
09:07 — Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen will testify against Trump in hush money case after he loses bid to force them out
10:53 — Alina Habba, Trump’s airhead attorney, gets thrown under the bus in harassment suit against Mar-a-Lago
13:53 — House Republicans reach tentative deal to stop yet another shutdown threat by their own party members
20:22 — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem posts two infomercials on Twitter for some reason
25:09 — Florida man treated for having tapeworm larvae in his brain
28:42 — Ohio Republican senate candidate claims he did not make gay profile on sex website
