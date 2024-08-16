Project 2025 co-author boasts Trump secretly supports extreme group

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Project 2025 co-author exposed saying Trump still supports the extreme group
08:47 — Republicans are telling Trump to stick to policy, but that won't work
13:08 — Adding creep JD Vance wasn't enough strange jerks for Trump so he brought back Corey Lewandowski
18:35 — FTC rolls out new policies against fake online reviews
22:19 — Biden and Harris announce success of lower drug price negotiations
25:34 — RFK Jr. asked Kamala Harris for a job
26:28 — Vice presidential debate now set for Oct. 1
30:15 — Kim Kardashian reportedly concerned about Kanye West’s alleged addiction to laugh gas controlling wife’s wardrobe
36:55 — Katy Perry accused of illegally filming music video in Spanish islands nature preserve
