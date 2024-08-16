Flux
Project 2025 co-author boasts Trump secretly supports extreme group
Plus: Floundering Republicans beg Trump not to talk about absurd conspiracy theories
Lisa Curry
Matthew Sheffield
Aug 16, 2024
FILE: Russ Vought, the former Office of Management and Budget director for Donald Trump speaks on a far-right podcast, March 4, 2021. Screenshot photo.

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Project 2025 co-author exposed saying Trump still supports the extreme group

08:47 — Republicans are telling Trump to stick to policy, but that won't work

13:08 — Adding creep JD Vance wasn't enough strange jerks for Trump so he brought back Corey Lewandowski

18:35 — FTC rolls out new policies against fake online reviews

22:19 — Biden and Harris announce success of lower drug price negotiations

25:34 — RFK Jr. asked Kamala Harris for a job

26:28 — Vice presidential debate now set for Oct. 1

30:15 — Kim Kardashian reportedly concerned about Kanye West’s alleged addiction to laugh gas controlling wife’s wardrobe

36:55 — Katy Perry accused of illegally filming music video in Spanish islands nature preserve

