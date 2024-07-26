Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Republicans are flailing badly at attacking Kamala Harris
0:00
-41:50

Republicans are flailing badly at attacking Kamala Harris

Plus: J.D. Vance has the worst veep nominee launch ever
Matthew Sheffield
,
Lisa Curry
, and
Lance Aksamit
Jul 26, 2024
Share
Transcript
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Democratic National Committee event in support of abortion access rights. April 26, 2023. Photo: NARAL

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Republicans are flailing trying to attack Kamala Harris

03:56 — Ted Cruz says she can’t have his cheeseburger

06:22 — Speaker Mike Johnson begs Republicans not to make racist and sexist attacks against Harris

07:34 — Old JD Vance remarks about "cat ladies" cause controversy

13:01 — Kamala Harris doesn't laugh properly, Republicans say

20:19 — JD Vance is the most unpopular veep nominee ever

24:04 — Trump campaign's lawsuit against Kamala Harris

26:34 — Global temperature record hit twice in one week

29:00 — NJ Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says he'll resign after bribery convictions

31:32 — Benjamin Netanyahu's congressional publicity stunt fizzles

35:28 — Rupert Murdoch is suing his adult children to keep Fox News from becoming centrist after he dies

37:14 — Billy Ray Cyrus insults daughter Miley on leaked audio

38:16 — JD Vance saddled with uncouched lies about his heterosectionality

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

0 Comments
Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lance Aksamit
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Republicans are raging that Joe Biden stepped aside
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
The Republican National Freakshow
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Donald Trump assassination attempt inspires thousands of conspiracy theories
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as pressure builds on president
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
As attention turns to Project 2025, Trump lies about his many connections
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Democrats are right to be upset and concerned about Joe Biden
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Team Trump realized that attacking Biden’s capacity made his debate job easier
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry