Republicans are flailing badly at attacking Kamala Harris

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
00:00 — Republicans are flailing trying to attack Kamala Harris
03:56 — Ted Cruz says she can’t have his cheeseburger
06:22 — Speaker Mike Johnson begs Republicans not to make racist and sexist attacks against Harris
07:34 — Old JD Vance remarks about "cat ladies" cause controversy
13:01 — Kamala Harris doesn't laugh properly, Republicans say
20:19 — JD Vance is the most unpopular veep nominee ever
24:04 — Trump campaign's lawsuit against Kamala Harris
26:34 — Global temperature record hit twice in one week
29:00 — NJ Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says he'll resign after bribery convictions
31:32 — Benjamin Netanyahu's congressional publicity stunt fizzles
35:28 — Rupert Murdoch is suing his adult children to keep Fox News from becoming centrist after he dies
37:14 — Billy Ray Cyrus insults daughter Miley on leaked audio
38:16 — JD Vance saddled with uncouched lies about his heterosectionality
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
