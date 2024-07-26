Republicans are flailing badly at attacking Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a Democratic National Committee event in support of abortion access rights. April 26, 2023. Photo: NARAL

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio, and as per usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Republicans are flailing trying to attack Kamala Harris

03:56 — Ted Cruz says she can’t have his cheeseburger

06:22 — Speaker Mike Johnson begs Republicans not to make racist and sexist attacks against Harris

07:34 — Old JD Vance remarks about "cat ladies" cause controversy

13:01 — Kamala Harris doesn't laugh properly, Republicans say

20:19 — JD Vance is the most unpopular veep nominee ever

24:04 — Trump campaign's lawsuit against Kamala Harris

26:34 — Global temperature record hit twice in one week

29:00 — NJ Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez says he'll resign after bribery convictions

31:32 — Benjamin Netanyahu's congressional publicity stunt fizzles

35:28 — Rupert Murdoch is suing his adult children to keep Fox News from becoming centrist after he dies

37:14 — Billy Ray Cyrus insults daughter Miley on leaked audio

38:16 — JD Vance saddled with uncouched lies about his heterosectionality

