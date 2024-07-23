Republicans are raging that Joe Biden stepped aside

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Joe Biden reset the 2024 race by dropping out

03:58 — Kamala Harris raised $81 million in her first 24 hours as a candidate

06:53 — Trump and fellow Republicans are frothing with rage that they can't run against Joe Biden

12:41 — Fox and Friends host invents conspiracy theory that Biden didn't write resignation letter

19:25 — Harris mulling several candidates for her running mate

26:20 — Robert Kennedy Junior admits to secret calls with Trump trying to get hired

29:02 — Ohio Republican and JD Vance ally says civil war might be necessary

33:26 — Flashback: Nikki Haley predicted whichever party dropped their elderly candidate first would win

35:32 — Aaron Sorkin humiliated himself with call for Democrats to nominate Mitt Romney, which he then retracted almost immediately

40:11 — Donald Glover is retiring his Childish Gambino alter ego

41:35 — The Simpsons predicted it?

Cover image: President Joe Biden greets Vice President Kamala Harris in the Red Room of the White House, prior to an Affordable Care Act Anniversary event. Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!