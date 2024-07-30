Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
Republicans are weird authoritarians, many people are saying
Preview
0:00
-3:08

Republicans are weird authoritarians, many people are saying

At long last, people are telling the full truth about the radical right
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jul 30, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

J. D. Vance speaking with attendees at the Southwest Regional Conference hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona. April 17, 2021. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC by 2.0

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Everyone knows Republicans are weird and creepy, and now everyone is actually saying it

04:15 — Republican hypocrisy and scandals

08:37 — Trump’s dilemma in picking a young Republican leader: They’re all nuts

10:29 — Eric and Donald Trump Junior reportedly are the main reasons JD Vance is the Republican veep nominee

13:31 — JD Vance's insult of childfree adults is his “deplorables moment”

17:11 — Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan shows that many right-wing men view women as property

22:12 — Has the weird Republicans message broken the “both sides” lie?

28:04 — Other Republicans keep trying to copy Trump, but without any humor or detachment

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!

This post is for paid subscribers

Flux
Doomscroll Podcast
A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Recent Episodes
Trump and his minions are flailing badly at attacking Kamala Harris
  Matthew SheffieldLisa Curry, and Lance Aksamit
Republicans are raging that Joe Biden stepped aside
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
The Republican National Freakshow
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Donald Trump assassination attempt inspires thousands of conspiracy theories
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Kamala Harris starting to outperform Joe Biden in polls as pressure builds on president
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
As attention turns to Project 2025, Trump lies about his many connections
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry
Democrats are right to be upset and concerned about Joe Biden
  Matthew Sheffield and Lisa Curry