Republicans are weird authoritarians, many people are saying

J. D. Vance speaking with attendees at the Southwest Regional Conference hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona. April 17, 2021. Photo: Gage Skidmore/CC by 2.0

0:00 — Everyone knows Republicans are weird and creepy, and now everyone is actually saying it

04:15 — Republican hypocrisy and scandals

08:37 — Trump’s dilemma in picking a young Republican leader: They’re all nuts

10:29 — Eric and Donald Trump Junior reportedly are the main reasons JD Vance is the Republican veep nominee

13:31 — JD Vance's insult of childfree adults is his “deplorables moment”

17:11 — Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan shows that many right-wing men view women as property

22:12 — Has the weird Republicans message broken the “both sides” lie?

28:04 — Other Republicans keep trying to copy Trump, but without any humor or detachment

