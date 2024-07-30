Republicans are weird authoritarians, many people are saying

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it is not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
0:00 — Everyone knows Republicans are weird and creepy, and now everyone is actually saying it
04:15 — Republican hypocrisy and scandals
08:37 — Trump’s dilemma in picking a young Republican leader: They’re all nuts
10:29 — Eric and Donald Trump Junior reportedly are the main reasons JD Vance is the Republican veep nominee
13:31 — JD Vance's insult of childfree adults is his “deplorables moment”
17:11 — Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan shows that many right-wing men view women as property
22:12 — Has the weird Republicans message broken the “both sides” lie?
28:04 — Other Republicans keep trying to copy Trump, but without any humor or detachment
