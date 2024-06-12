Flux
Steve Bannon and Alex Jones finally face some justice
Steve Bannon and Alex Jones finally face some justice

Plus: Nevada Republican chair accidentally admits party 'worships' Donald Trump
Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
Jun 12, 2024
Transcript

Be sure to follow our guest, David Tveite, and visit his website.

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Steve Bannon finally ordered to serve jail for crime anyone else would’ve served for years ago

02:29 — Alex Jones says he'll sell InfoWars to pay Sandy Hook parents he lied about

08:19 — Donald Trump tells confused, random story about sharks and batteries

14:39 — Nevada Republican party chair boasts that party "worships" Trump

17:21 — Byron Donalds, black Florida Republican, says black familes were better off under segregation

20:30 — Hunter Biden trial versus Donald Trump's NYC fraud trial shows fundamental difference between the parties

23:47 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus subtweets former co-star Jerry Seinfeld on "political correctness"

34:04 — Dick Van Dyke wins Emmy award at age 98

Cover image: Steve Bannon speaking at the Restoring National Confidence Summit at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. January 29, 2024. Photo: Gage Skidmore

A podcast about all the news from Lisa Curry and Matthew Sheffield. You'll die if you don't subscribe. Recognized as the best way to remove belly fat and the must-have accessory at summer Bible camp!
Part of the Flux Media Network.
