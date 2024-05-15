Flux
Steve Bannon finally headed for prison?
0:00
-47:58

Steve Bannon finally headed for prison?

Plus: Actress Hannah Einbinder calls out lazy comedians whining about ‘cancel culture’
Matthew Sheffield
,
Lisa Curry
, and
jamilah lemieux
May 15, 2024
Transcript

This Doomscroll episode is available on video as well as audio. Be sure to follow our guest, Jamilah Lemieux!

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Steve Bannon loses appeal after trying to evade testifying requirements

03:23 — Rudy Giuliani fired from radio show for lying about 2020 election

06:48 — Joe Biden finally starts placing restrictions on Israel's Gaza massacres

09:07 — RFK Jr. says worms ate his brain

10:23 — Stormy Daniels kicks Trump attorneys' butts on the witness stand

12:44 — Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe blasted for collaborating on podcast with Kellyanne Conway

14:53 — Actress Hannah Einbinder calls BS on "cancel culture" whining

22:17 — Bumble CEO proposes nightmarish AI future for dating

29:02 — The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud flares and ends quickly

33:58 — Rent is so expensive, people are living in store signs now

36:55 — Lifetime debuts new movie about mother who cyber-bullied her own daughter

41:47 — Trump supporters' latest fad: Adult diapers

Cover image: Steve Bannon speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. December 26, 2022 Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Lisa’s Upcoming Show Dates

May 28-June 2: Brad Garrett’s comedy club @ MGM, Las Vegas

Matthew Sheffield
jamilah lemieux
Lisa Curry
