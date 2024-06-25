Team Trump realized that lying about Biden’s capacity made his debate job easier

This Doomscroll episode is available only to paid Flux subscribers. You can become one on Patreon or Substack. As usual, it is not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

00:00 — Biden and Trump prep for first debate and Doomscroll will be doing it live with them

06:13 — Republicans realizing that they set Biden up for debate victory by lying about his mental capacity

10:38 — Trump admits he loves the presidential candidacies of Jill Stein and Cornel West

13:49 — Josh Duggar loses appeal of CSA possession conviction

16:50 — Lauren Boebert endorses Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law: “We need morals back in our nation”

21:16 — Golfer John Rahm blames drones after terrible swing

22:53 — Hawaiian lifeguard and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor dies from shark attack

24:15 — Katie Perry and Jared Leto panned for bizarre transparent outfits

28:19 — MMA fighter proposes to girlfriend after match, gets rejected

Cover image: A screenshot from the first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

