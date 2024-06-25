Flux
Team Trump realized that lying about Biden's capacity made his debate job easier
Team Trump realized that lying about Biden's capacity made his debate job easier

Plus: Trump admits he loves the presidential candidacies of Jill Stein and Cornel West
Matthew Sheffield
and
Lisa Curry
Jun 25, 2024
Audio Chapters

00:00 — Biden and Trump prep for first debate and Doomscroll will be doing it live with them

06:13 — Republicans realizing that they set Biden up for debate victory by lying about his mental capacity

10:38 — Trump admits he loves the presidential candidacies of Jill Stein and Cornel West

13:49 — Josh Duggar loses appeal of CSA possession conviction

16:50 — Lauren Boebert endorses Louisiana's Ten Commandments law: "We need morals back in our nation"

21:16 — Golfer John Rahm blames drones after terrible swing

22:53 — Hawaiian lifeguard and "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor dies from shark attack

24:15 — Katie Perry and Jared Leto panned for bizarre transparent outfits

28:19 — MMA fighter proposes to girlfriend after match, gets rejected

Cover image: A screenshot from the first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Matthew Sheffield
Lisa Curry
