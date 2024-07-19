This Doomscroll episode is a condensed audio version of a video livestream. As usual, it’s not “safe for work.”
Audio Chapters
0:00 — Introduction
00:34 — Disclosure that Trump shooter was Republican put a damper on the Republican National Convention this year
06:01 — Hulk Hogan rips up American flag shirt to support Trump
08:24 — NBC hosts fall for Trump's soft-pedaling of extremism once again
15:05 — Trump rejects daughter Tiffany's attempted affection
16:33 — Kimberly Guilfoyle grossed out everyone with strange crotch grabbing
19:01 — Rep. Matt Gaetz shocks everyone with bizarre facial appearance
21:08 — Teamsters president angers union supporters by speaking at RNC
24:53 — Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro reminds everyone he's a weird creep
26:54 — Joe Biden and Democrats are in turmoil as dropout pressure grows
31:29 — Donald Trump and his crazy party are very, very vulnerable
37:55 — JD Vance is a lying extremist who should be a big Trump vulnerability
44:09 — Trump started falling asleep multiple times during the RNC
Cover image: Donald Trump nodding off during his son Donald Trump Jr’s speech to the Republican National Convention. July 17, 2024
Doomscroll
Lisa
Matt
Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!
The Republican National Freakshow