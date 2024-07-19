The Republican National Freakshow

This Doomscroll episode is a condensed audio version of a video livestream. As usual, it’s not “safe for work.”

Audio Chapters

0:00 — Introduction

00:34 — Disclosure that Trump shooter was Republican put a damper on the Republican National Convention this year

06:01 — Hulk Hogan rips up American flag shirt to support Trump

08:24 — NBC hosts fall for Trump's soft-pedaling of extremism once again

15:05 — Trump rejects daughter Tiffany's attempted affection

16:33 — Kimberly Guilfoyle grossed out everyone with strange crotch grabbing

19:01 — Rep. Matt Gaetz shocks everyone with bizarre facial appearance

21:08 — Teamsters president angers union supporters by speaking at RNC

24:53 — Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro reminds everyone he's a weird creep

26:54 — Joe Biden and Democrats are in turmoil as dropout pressure grows

31:29 — Donald Trump and his crazy party are very, very vulnerable

37:55 — JD Vance is a lying extremist who should be a big Trump vulnerability

44:09 — Trump started falling asleep multiple times during the RNC

Cover image: Donald Trump nodding off during his son Donald Trump Jr’s speech to the Republican National Convention. July 17, 2024

Follow or Die!

Doomscroll

Lisa

Matt

Doomscroll is a podcast from Flux. Check us out for more smart, fun, and progressive podcasts and articles!